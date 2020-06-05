1200 Jefferson St

Amenities
3 bedroom home Available in June!
Refreshed 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with den. All the space you will need. Convenient to downtown, shopping, parks and the bypass.
-Large usable floor plan
-Professional Management
UNIT FEATURES INCLUDE:
-Patio
-Yard
-Two car detached garage
-Central air
-Full, private basement
-Washer and dryer hook ups
-Cable ready
-Full kitchen appliance package
Small pet considered with additional $25 per month and refundable $250 pet deposit
Call Mike today for a private tour! 920-988-9190