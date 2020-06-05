All apartments in Fort Atkinson
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:26 AM

1200 Jefferson St

1200 Jefferson Street · (920) 988-9190
Location

1200 Jefferson Street, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3600 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom home Available in June!

Refreshed 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with den. All the space you will need. Convenient to downtown, shopping, parks and the bypass.
-Large usable floor plan
-Professional Management
UNIT FEATURES INCLUDE:
-Patio
-Yard
-Two car detached garage
-Central air
-Full, private basement
-Washer and dryer hook ups
-Cable ready
-Full kitchen appliance package
Small pet considered with additional $25 per month and refundable $250 pet deposit
Call Mike today for a private tour! 920-988-9190

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

