6244 Aspen Meadow Ct Available 08/01/20 New Construction 3BR/2ba Twinhome on Eau Claire's West Side - Beautiful new twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Aspen Meadows. Located just on the outskirts of town off Jeffers Rd, these new homes offer a slice of in-town country living.



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. The flooring, 3-panel doors, and Craftsman trim are upgraded to provide a sleek and modern look. The home also offers over 1,900 square feet of living space and a generous yard.



Dogs considered with an additional $100 per month per dog pet rent and $500 damage deposit. Cats are not allowed.



One year lease required. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



https://youtu.be/qxh8o_ukP9M



Nearby Stores, Attractions, & Landmarks:



Access to North Crossing / Hwy 312 / I-94

Nestle

Menards Distribution / Midwest Manufacturing

Hutchinson Technology

Silver Spring

Riverview Park

North High School

New neighborhood park being constructed, including the new baseball fields



