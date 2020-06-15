All apartments in Eau Claire
Find more places like 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eau Claire, WI
/
6244 Aspen Meadow Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

6244 Aspen Meadow Ct

6244 Aspen Meadow Ct · (715) 225-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eau Claire
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6244 Aspen Meadow Ct, Eau Claire, WI 54703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
6244 Aspen Meadow Ct Available 08/01/20 New Construction 3BR/2ba Twinhome on Eau Claire's West Side - Beautiful new twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Aspen Meadows. Located just on the outskirts of town off Jeffers Rd, these new homes offer a slice of in-town country living.

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. The flooring, 3-panel doors, and Craftsman trim are upgraded to provide a sleek and modern look. The home also offers over 1,900 square feet of living space and a generous yard.

Dogs considered with an additional $100 per month per dog pet rent and $500 damage deposit. Cats are not allowed.

One year lease required. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

https://youtu.be/qxh8o_ukP9M

Nearby Stores, Attractions, & Landmarks:

Access to North Crossing / Hwy 312 / I-94
Nestle
Menards Distribution / Midwest Manufacturing
Hutchinson Technology
Silver Spring
Riverview Park
North High School
New neighborhood park being constructed, including the new baseball fields

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3433874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct have any available units?
6244 Aspen Meadow Ct has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct have?
Some of 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6244 Aspen Meadow Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eau Claire.
Does 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct does offer parking.
Does 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct have a pool?
No, 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct have accessible units?
No, 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6244 Aspen Meadow Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eau Claire 3 BedroomsEau Claire Apartments with Balcony
Eau Claire Apartments with Garage
Eau Claire Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Menomonie, WI
Chippewa Falls, WI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity