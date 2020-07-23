16 Apartments for rent in Eau Claire County, WI

Apartment List
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3215 Craig Rd.
3215 Craig Road, Eau Claire, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
3215 Craig Rd. Available 08/01/20 Single-level Condominium - Single level living with large spacious basement for storage. Contact Property Minds for further Information (RLNE5933069)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
807 Briar Lane
807 Briar Lane, Altoona, WI
2 Bedrooms
$725
807 Briar Lane Available 10/02/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom In Altoona WI - Address: 807 Briar Lane Altoona, WI 54720 Spacious 2 Bedroom Unit Located In Altoona Rent: $725.00 Security Deposit: $725.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
866 Daisy Lane
866 Daisy Ln, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
866 Daisy Lane Available 08/01/20 New Construction: 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Camden Place, Loaded with Amenities! - Beautiful new twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Camden Place, available August 1st, possibly sooner.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4994 Waylon St
4994 Waylon St, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2314 sqft
4994 Waylon St Available 08/01/20 Newer Construction: 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Camden Place, Loaded with Amenities! - Beautiful twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Camden Place, available July 1st.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
870 Kari Drive
870 Kari Drive, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
870 Kari Drive Available 10/01/20 3 Bedroom in Great Neighborhood - Address: 870 Kari Drive Eau Claire, WI 54701 Very quiet neighborhood in Eau Claire, conveniently located near Clairemont! Rent: $1,000.00 Security Deposit: $1,000.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westridge
3266 White Oak Ln
3266 White Oak Lane, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
3266 White Oak Ln Available 09/01/20 New 3BR/2ba Twin Home on Eau Claire's West Side - Enjoy upscale living in these 1,900 sq ft twin homes with 3 generous bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room and 2 car attached garage.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
North Side Hill
804 Starr Avenue
804 Starr Avenue, Eau Claire, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
504 sqft
Newer 1 bedroom home on the north side. Home features stainless steel appliances, modern materials, vaulted ceilings, and full basement for additional storage. Property features 2 car detached garage and nice yard.

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Hill
1628 Fairway St
1628 Fairway Street, Eau Claire, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1184 sqft
This beautifully updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath fully furnished home by the river is becoming available on SEPTEMBER 1st, 2020.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1506 Nicholas Dr
1506 Nicholas Drive, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1856 sqft
1506 Nicholas Dr Available 07/01/20 HOUSE on Eau Claire's WEST SIDE - Available July-4 BR House with Garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5772061)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Randall Park
834 Chippewa St
834 Chippewa Street, Eau Claire, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
834 Chippewa St Available 06/01/20 June 1st - UWEC-Area - 4BR House w/ Garage, Screen Porch, Washer/Dryer & More! $1360/mo ($340/person) - Located off Water Street and the UWEC lower campus, this 4BR/1ba home has two bedrooms on the main level and

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
East Hill
711 South Dewey Street
711 South Dewey Street, Eau Claire, WI
7 Bedrooms
$1,750
1876 sqft
711 S. Dewey St Seven-bedroom house just blocks away from Water St, Owen Park, downtown Eau Claire, and UWEC campus! Available for rent June 1st, 2020! Rent per room: $250.00 Security Deposit: $1,750.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4826 Folsom St.
4826 West Folsom Street, Eau Claire County, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
4826 Folsom St. Available 06/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home - This property sits at the end of a dead end street, giving this well-kept farm home a great private setting.
Results within 1 mile of Eau Claire County

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3BR/2ba Twinhome on Eau Claire's West Side - Beautiful newer twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Aspen Meadows.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1326 Aspen Heights Dr
1326 Aspen Heights Dr, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
1326 Aspen Heights Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3BR/2b Twin Home on Eau Claire's West Side - Beautiful newer twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Aspen Meadows.
Results within 5 miles of Eau Claire County

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
312 University St
312 University Street, Elk Mound, WI
2 Bedrooms
$770
1400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Country setting apartment - Property Id: 321267 A private, safe and secure apt in Elk Mound, WI. Situated next to 80 acres of open pasture/farm land and local schools. 10 minute car drive to Eau Claire or Menomonie, WI.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
20212 62nd Ave
20212 62nd Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
20212 62nd Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful New 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Private Setting Near Lake Wissota - Bonus Flex Room! - Located just up the road from Lake Wissota, this brand new twinhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and open floor plan,

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Eau Claire County?
Apartment Rentals in Eau Claire County start at $700/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Eau Claire County?
Some of the colleges located in the Eau Claire County area include Viterbo University, Western Technical College, and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Eau Claire County have apartments for rent?
La Crosse, Eau Claire, and Menomonie have apartments for rent.

