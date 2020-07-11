/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:28 AM
7 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Eau Claire, WI
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
870 Kari Drive
870 Kari Drive, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
870 Kari Drive Available 10/01/20 3 Bedroom in Great Neighborhood - Address: 870 Kari Drive Eau Claire, WI 54701 Very quiet neighborhood in Eau Claire, conveniently located near Clairemont! Rent: $1,000.00 Security Deposit: $1,000.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
East Hill
1628 Fairway St
1628 Fairway Street, Eau Claire, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1184 sqft
This beautifully updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath fully furnished home by the river is becoming available on SEPTEMBER 1st, 2020.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
East Hill
711 South Dewey Street
711 South Dewey Street, Eau Claire, WI
7 Bedrooms
$1,750
1876 sqft
711 S. Dewey St Seven-bedroom house just blocks away from Water St, Owen Park, downtown Eau Claire, and UWEC campus! Available for rent June 1st, 2020! Rent per room: $250.00 Security Deposit: $1,750.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
880 Kari Drive
880 Kari Drive, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
880 Kari Drive Available 09/04/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom In Eau Claire! - Address: 880 Kari Dr. Eau Claire, WI 54701 Very quiet neighborhood in Eau Claire, conveniently located near the mall Rent: $1,000.00 Security Deposit: $1,000.
Results within 1 mile of Eau Claire
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4826 Folsom St.
4826 West Folsom Street, Eau Claire County, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
4826 Folsom St. Available 06/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home - This property sits at the end of a dead end street, giving this well-kept farm home a great private setting.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
807 Briar Lane
807 Briar Lane, Altoona, WI
2 Bedrooms
$725
807 Briar Lane Available 10/02/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom In Altoona WI - Address: 807 Briar Lane Altoona, WI 54720 Spacious 2 Bedroom Unit Located In Altoona Rent: $725.00 Security Deposit: $725.
Results within 5 miles of Eau Claire
1 of 19
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
20212 62nd Ave
20212 62nd Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
20212 62nd Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful New 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Private Setting Near Lake Wissota - Bonus Flex Room! - Located just up the road from Lake Wissota, this brand new twinhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and open floor plan,