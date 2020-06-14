312 Valeria Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Totally renovated in 2018! Nice 3 bedroom 2 baths. This lovely 1/2 of the duplex comes with a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer hookups. Finished basement. Large back yard. Central Air. Appliances include Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator. Small dog < 30 pounds and or 1 cat are allowed

