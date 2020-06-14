All apartments in DeForest
312 Valeria Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 PM

312 Valeria Drive

312 Valeria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

312 Valeria Drive, DeForest, WI 53532

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Totally renovated in 2018! Nice 3 bedroom 2 baths. This lovely 1/2 of the duplex comes with a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer hookups. Finished basement. Large back yard. Central Air. Appliances include Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator. Small dog < 30 pounds and or 1 cat are allowed
Totally renovated in 2018! Nice 3 bedroom 2 baths. This lovely 1/2 of the duplex comes with a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer hookups. Finished basement. Large back yard. Central Air. Appliances include Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator. Small dog < 30 pounds and or 1 cat are allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Valeria Drive have any available units?
312 Valeria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeForest, WI.
What amenities does 312 Valeria Drive have?
Some of 312 Valeria Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Valeria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
312 Valeria Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Valeria Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Valeria Drive is pet friendly.
Does 312 Valeria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 312 Valeria Drive does offer parking.
Does 312 Valeria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Valeria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Valeria Drive have a pool?
No, 312 Valeria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 312 Valeria Drive have accessible units?
No, 312 Valeria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Valeria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Valeria Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Valeria Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 312 Valeria Drive has units with air conditioning.
