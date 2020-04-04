All apartments in Beloit
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

1322 Highland Ave.

1322 Highland Avenue · (608) 563-0013
Location

1322 Highland Avenue, Beloit, WI 53511

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1322 Highland Ave. · Avail. now

$1,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - Spacious 3 bedroom home available now! Home is nicely updated including fresh paint, new flooring throughout and is full of natural light. Home has off street parking with attached garage, large covered front porch and a spacious eat in kitchen. Home is also pet friendly with additional fees (Breed Restrictions Apply)

Please apply on our website or call office with any questions.

WPMRENTS.COM

Walker Property Management, LLC.
120 N. Parker Dr.
Janesville, WI 53545
(608) 563-0013

Monday-Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 9am to 12pm

(RLNE5649379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

