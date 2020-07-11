/
apartments with washer dryer
66 Apartments for rent in Bayside, WI with washer-dryer
Contact for Availability
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
1 Unit Available
1475 E Fairy Chasm Rd
1475 East Fairy Chasm Road, Bayside, WI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2846 sqft
Discover this lovely Cape Cod down a private drive in Bayside and close to the lake. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, this home has space for all, including a coveted first-floor master suite. Enjoy all four seasons in a window-lined and bright sunroom.
Results within 1 mile of Bayside
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Results within 5 miles of Bayside
Verified
21 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
5 Units Available
Wyrick Park
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
11 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
60 Units Available
The Bevy
8600 North Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI
Studio
$995
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
6 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,670
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1541 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
14 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,810
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1377 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
3 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
3 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
800 E Henry Clay
800 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Managed by Katz Properties.
1 Unit Available
6212 N Willow Glen Ln
6212 North Willow Glen Lane, Glendale, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1444 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family Glendale - Property Id: 303524 Charming Cape Cod home situated on dead end street.
1 Unit Available
4777 North Cumberland Boulevard
4777 North Cumberland Boulevard, Whitefish Bay, WI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Available 8/1. UNIQUE single family home rental opportunity in Whitefish Bay. Magnificent Colonial in Whitefish Bay's idyllic Cumberland Forest offers this stately 4 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
Bradley Estates
6123 W Calumet Rd
6123 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
1 Unit Available
129 W Calumet Rd
129 West Calumet Road, Fox Point, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Available July 1st. 1 year Lease. Very charming, updated ranch in desirable Fox Point. Two good size bedrooms, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and cool retro bath make this house a real gem for the right resident.
Results within 10 miles of Bayside
12 Units Available
Lower East Side
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,390
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
30 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,385
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
18 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
7 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,915
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,320
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
7 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
51 Units Available
Lower East Side
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,042
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
20 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
Jefferson Block
143 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1212 sqft
This newly constructed community has a granite and brick exterior. Homes offer maple cabinetry, modern fixtures and beautiful kitchens. On-site fitness center, indoor, heated parking and pet-friendly.
13 Units Available
Yankee Hill
City Green
1100 N Cass St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Green in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
