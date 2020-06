Amenities

Large 5 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Character home.

Lots of Natural wood work and built-ins

Refinished hardwood floors

Excellent location within walking distance to downtown and several surrounding parks.

Just a block off the Fox River water front

Updated eat in Kitchen with newer appliances and a Double Oven

Formal Dining room with decorative pocket doors

Large living Room with wood burning fire place

Front and back staircases

Large 3rd floor bonus room that can be used as a 5th Bedroom, Family Room or Office

Beautiful Bathroom with whirlpool tub and separate standalone shower

Large Front Porch

No Garage but Full basement with lots of storage and a washer/dryer



Sorry No Pets



Rent $1700

Tenant pays all utilities



Contact PMI Fox Valley 920-284-7904

$25 Fee for Background and Credit Check

No prior evictions

Income 3x rent