Apartment List
/
WA
/
union gap
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:22 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Union Gap, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Union Gap apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1914 South 3rd Avenue
1914 South 3rd Avenue, Union Gap, WA
1 Bedroom
$725
736 sqft
1914 South 3rd Avenue Available 05/25/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with 2 Car Garage - 1914 S.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2015 S. 4th ave
2015 South 4th Avenue, Union Gap, WA
1 Bedroom
$725
616 sqft
Union Gap 1 bedroom house with garage - Union Gap 1 bedroom home with all new flooring, new countertops, tenants supply their own fridge, bathroom remodel, washer/dryer hookup, large garage, shop, large lawn, deck.

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2300 Landon Lane
2300 Landon Avenue, Union Gap, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
2300 N Landon Lane - Newer Home !! - NEW Home 4 you! A very large, and spacious 2400 square foot, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom house with an oversized 2 car attached garage. All appliances are included.
Results within 1 mile of Union Gap

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1306 S. 21st Ave
1306 South 21st Avenue, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1036 sqft
1306 S.
Results within 5 miles of Union Gap

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 S. 64th Ave
222 S 64th Ave, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
64th Ave 2br duplex with w/d hookup and attached GARAGE! - 64th Ave 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex with and attached garage. Newer carpet throughout, gas central air, large living room, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-up, newly tiled shower.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
202 North 21st Avenue
202 North 21st Avenue, Yakima, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
2409 sqft
4bd/1.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3
3616 Fairbanks Avenue, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 Available 04/09/20 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - New to Rent Ready Property Management, LLC! (Actual pictures coming soon, these pictures are of the next door unit!) Located in central Yakima, just a short drive to

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6205 Crestfields
6205 Crestfields Road, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
West Valley 3br 2ba home - West Valley 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Open-concept living room/kitchen with bar counter, dining room, master suite with garden tub and stand up shower, walk-in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Union Gap

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7302 W Chestnut Ave
7302 West Chestnut Avenue, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
7302 W Chestnut Ave Available 08/27/20 Jevons Property Management presents this beautiful newly constructed duplex with granite countertops. - This newly constructed 3 bedroom, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Union Gap, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Union Gap apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Union Gap Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ellensburg, WA
Yakima, WA