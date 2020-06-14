Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

151 Apartments for rent in Bainbridge Island, WA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bainbridge Island renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Winslow
1 Unit Available
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
645 Madison Avenue
645 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Downtown Winslow....walk to town and the Seattle ferry - This adorable home sits just back off of the hustle and bustle of Madison Avenue enough to make you forget you are right in the center of town.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
1257 Patmos Lane NW
1257 Patmos Ln NW, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1608 sqft
Winslow ....
Results within 5 miles of Bainbridge Island
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
941 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
13 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
21 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
$1,439
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
12 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1209 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.

1 of 16

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Downtown Bremerton
1 Unit Available
400 Washington Ave #211
400 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
400 Washington Ave #211 Available 11/12/19 Waterfront 1BR/1 BA unit at The 400 minutes from ferry and PSNS. - Stunning custom waterfront condo in the marvelous 400 in downtown Bremerton.
Results within 10 miles of Bainbridge Island
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Belltown
10 Units Available
Verve
2720 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,388
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
947 sqft
Close to Highway 99, Space Needle, Pacific Science Center, PACCAR IMAX Theater, Seattle Center, Key Arena, and Myrtle Edwards Park. Amenities include outdoor yoga terrace, rooftop dog lounge, solarium, vibe room, rooftop terrace, resident happy hours, noise-cancelling windows, and open layouts.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Seattle Central Business District
23 Units Available
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,476
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1230 sqft
Close to Waterfront Park, the Gum Wall, Seattle Aquarium, Highway 99, Seattle Art Museum, Benaroya Hall, The Triple Door, Pier 55, Pike Place Fish Market, and Seattle Great Wheel. Amenities include bike storage, car wash, on-site daycare, lending library, terraced gardens, and rock climbing wall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Belltown
24 Units Available
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,404
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
962 sqft
Excellent location in the heart of Seattle, close to parks, dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, sauna, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Pike Place Market
17 Units Available
Helios
1600 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,875
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,115
1145 sqft
Enjoy an urban lifestyle in the heart of Seattle. Luxury apartments just steps from Pike Place Market. Homes feature quartz counters and private washer and dryer. Community amenities include rooftop lounge and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Ballard
18 Units Available
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An architecturally impressive apartment complex in one of Seattle's most desirable districts. You'll find hardwood floors, fitted fireplace, and walk-in closets alongside amenities such as lobby service and parking, all situated within a pet-friendly environment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Queen Anne
6 Units Available
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,673
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,329
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,996
1062 sqft
Close to Myrtle Edwards Park, Elliott Bay Trail, Key Arena, Pacific Science Center, King County Metro bus stops, Metropolitan Market, Hay Elementary, Microsoft Connector, Seattle Center, Kinnear Park, and Memorial Stadium. Amenities include in-unit laundry, bike room, onsite off leash dog park,
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Belltown
19 Units Available
Moda
2312 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,281
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
581 sqft
Luxurious units offer laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Resident enjoy community with gym, coffee bar and dog park. Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-5 and SR 99.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Belltown
18 Units Available
Olympus
2801 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,498
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,337
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,237
1193 sqft
In Belltown Neighborhood, close to Seattle Art Museum Olympic Sculpture Park and other entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community amenities include courtyard, parking and doorman.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Ballard
8 Units Available
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,730
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One-bedrooms in Ballard neighborhood are pet-friendly, LEED Gold Certified with modern kitchens, hardwoods, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet friendly with fitness center, bike storage and clubhouse. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment and transit.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Genesee
16 Units Available
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,408
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
979 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bainbridge Island, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bainbridge Island renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

