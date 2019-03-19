Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
14715 80th St E
14715 80th Street East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14715 80th Street East, Alderton, WA 98372
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Home For Rent - A Puyallup Cutie!
2 bedroom and 2 bath home with Carport close to everything!
Contact Liz Frye
360.918.6265
(RLNE3911816)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14715 80th St E have any available units?
14715 80th St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alderton, WA
.
Is 14715 80th St E currently offering any rent specials?
14715 80th St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14715 80th St E pet-friendly?
No, 14715 80th St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alderton
.
Does 14715 80th St E offer parking?
Yes, 14715 80th St E offers parking.
Does 14715 80th St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14715 80th St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14715 80th St E have a pool?
No, 14715 80th St E does not have a pool.
Does 14715 80th St E have accessible units?
No, 14715 80th St E does not have accessible units.
Does 14715 80th St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 14715 80th St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14715 80th St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 14715 80th St E does not have units with air conditioning.
