Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome to Pine Haven! Rented through 4/30/2021 Available 5/03/2021 Desirable well furnished 3 Bedroom Murray Hill End. Enjoy all that Vermont has to offer. Ski or Summer Vermont! Winter/Summer Rental at Murray Hill Townhouse... Conveniently located in Manchester, VT close to Bromley and Stratton Mountain ski areas. Shopping nearby. This three bedroom 2.5 bath furnished townhouse with woodburning fireplace has an additional sleeping loft for those weekend drop-ins. Available for Vermont Summer Festival Horse Show 2021 7/1/- 8/15 4 weeks $ 2,500. 6 weeks $ 3,500. Summer Season 2021 Rental. Available for Summer and Fall rentals. Available year round!