This is a 1,860 sq. ft. commercial space perfect for your next business venture. Located in downtown St. Johnsbury, this is the perfect space for a retail or service minded business. With easy access for foot traffic and street side parking in the front of the shop. Contact us today for rates and lease length at leasing@garrettsproperties.com.



Application Link: https://garrettsproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/