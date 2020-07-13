1394 Main Street

Amenities
Available immediately, one bedroom one bath apartment with open concept layout and lots of natural sunlight, ideal for single occupant. Apartment features a private entrance, two off street parking spaces, in unit washer/dryer, granite counter tops, central air and stainless-steel appliances. Rent is $850 per month which includes trash removal, water and lawn maintenance/snow removal. Tenant is responsible for heat and electric which operates through a high efficiency heat exchange unit. No pet allowed (no exceptions). Applications will required and serious applicants will be asked to complete a credit check. Security deposit and last month’s rent is due upon signing a lease and first month’s rent is due at the commencement of the lease term.