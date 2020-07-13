All apartments in St. Johnsbury
St. Johnsbury, VT
1394 Main Street
1394 Main Street

1394 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1394 Main Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available immediately, one bedroom one bath apartment with open concept layout and lots of natural sunlight, ideal for single occupant. Apartment features a private entrance, two off street parking spaces, in unit washer/dryer, granite counter tops, central air and stainless-steel appliances. Rent is $850 per month which includes trash removal, water and lawn maintenance/snow removal. Tenant is responsible for heat and electric which operates through a high efficiency heat exchange unit. No pet allowed (no exceptions). Applications will required and serious applicants will be asked to complete a credit check. Security deposit and last month’s rent is due upon signing a lease and first month’s rent is due at the commencement of the lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1394 Main Street have any available units?
1394 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johnsbury, VT.
What amenities does 1394 Main Street have?
Some of 1394 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1394 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1394 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1394 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 1394 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johnsbury.
Does 1394 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1394 Main Street offers parking.
Does 1394 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1394 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1394 Main Street have a pool?
No, 1394 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1394 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1394 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1394 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1394 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1394 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1394 Main Street has units with air conditioning.
