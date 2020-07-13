1394 Main Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available immediately, one bedroom one bath apartment with open concept layout and lots of natural sunlight, ideal for single occupant. Apartment features a private entrance, two off street parking spaces, in unit washer/dryer, granite counter tops, central air and stainless-steel appliances. Rent is $850 per month which includes trash removal, water and lawn maintenance/snow removal. Tenant is responsible for heat and electric which operates through a high efficiency heat exchange unit. No pet allowed (no exceptions). Applications will required and serious applicants will be asked to complete a credit check. Security deposit and last month’s rent is due upon signing a lease and first month’s rent is due at the commencement of the lease term.