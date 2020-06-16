All apartments in South Burlington
14 Heath Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

14 Heath Street

14 Heath Street · (802) 923-3890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Heath Street, South Burlington, VT 05401
South Burlington North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderfully cared for, updated 4 Bedroom home, close to UVM and Burlington. Updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, high end bathrooms, brand new bathtub, polished hardwood floors, sun room, yard, shed basement for storage, in unit laundry, and a great 2 floor layout. Tenant pay gas, electric, and water. Lawn care is included. Located in the best school district in Vermont for a great price. Pets will be considered. !!Ask about our JULY MOVE IN SPECIAL!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Heath Street have any available units?
14 Heath Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Heath Street have?
Some of 14 Heath Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Heath Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 Heath Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Heath Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Heath Street is pet friendly.
Does 14 Heath Street offer parking?
No, 14 Heath Street does not offer parking.
Does 14 Heath Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Heath Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Heath Street have a pool?
No, 14 Heath Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 Heath Street have accessible units?
No, 14 Heath Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Heath Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Heath Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Heath Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Heath Street does not have units with air conditioning.
