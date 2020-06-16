14 Heath Street

Amenities

Wonderfully cared for, updated 4 Bedroom home, close to UVM and Burlington. Updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, high end bathrooms, brand new bathtub, polished hardwood floors, sun room, yard, shed basement for storage, in unit laundry, and a great 2 floor layout. Tenant pay gas, electric, and water. Lawn care is included. Located in the best school district in Vermont for a great price. Pets will be considered. !!Ask about our JULY MOVE IN SPECIAL!!