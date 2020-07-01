Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:13 AM

5 Apartments for rent in Burlington, VT with balcony

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Old North End
47 Pitkin St
47 Pitkin Street, Burlington, VT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
47 Pitkin St - June 1st 2020 - AVAILABLE NOW! Remodeled 4 bedroom house! Spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Large open living room! Refinished hardwood and tile floors throughout. 2 full bathrooms!! Basement and garage storage.
Results within 1 mile of Burlington
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 02:53am
12 Units Available
Winooski
Keen's Crossing
65 Winooski Falls Way, Winooski, VT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-89, local universities and UVM Medical Center. Grassy courtyard, movie room and covered parking available. Walk-in closets, kitchen pantry and washer/dryer hookups available in some units.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Burlington South
340 Spear Street - 2
340 Spear Street, South Burlington, VT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
Freshly Renovated: New Appliances, Stackable Washer / Dryer, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in South Burlington, available May 1. Close to University of Vermont, University Mall, Lake Champlain Waterfront.
Results within 5 miles of Burlington

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Colchester Village
521 Bay Road
521 Bay Road, Chittenden County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Nice 2BR apartment with back deck and large level yard in desirable Colchester location walking distance to Colchester's bike path and Lake Champlain. Lockable storage unit located in basement for additional storage needs.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Essex Junction
12 Central Street
12 Central Street, Essex Junction, VT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1275 sqft
FRESHLY RENOVATED, Porch Access, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Essex, VT. Available May 1, 2020. This space is located steps away from the 5 Corners in Essex. New flooring in every room. Freshly Painted. New Vanity and Toilet in the bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Burlington, VT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Burlington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

