Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

80 Austin Drive - 152, #152

80 Austin Drive · (802) 391-0219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 Austin Drive, Burlington, VT 05401
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1378 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
Available July 1st 2020!!

Come check out this by the lake bungalow with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Completely remolded with brand new appliances and fresh carpet upstairs. Each unit has its own private patio space great spot for pet or to relax in the warmer weather! Master bedroom has access to bathroom and walk in closets. Amazing location in a large complex with amenities tennis court etc. Just blocks away from Oakledge park and the beach. South End City Market and other big box stores just a minutes drive.

Pets considered with additional deposit! Limit to 1 per unit per the association by-laws. This cannot be changed.

Tenant pays for Heat, Electric and Cable/Wifi

Owner pays Water/Sewer, Trash, Plowing

Applicants must meet all requirements on their own - no cosigners accepted.

This unit is subject to a longer approval process upwards of two full weeks once all application materials have been submitted.

***NO MORE THAN TWO UNRELATED TENANTS CAN LIVE IN THIS UNIT PER ASSOCIATION BYLAWS. ***

To view pictures, see more details, and see a video tour please go to www.fpmvt.com/rentals! We are currently suspending all physical showings at the our properties until the COVID-19 Shutdown has passed. It's important to us to help flatten the curve and keep everyone well!

Due to the inconvenience, we are offering $100 off your security deposit charge! This offer will be valid until the schools re-open. Our office is closed to visitors, and we are working remotely, so the best way to reach us is by scheduling a call or emailing info@fpmvt.com. Thank you for your patience and understanding! We cannot wait to help you find a new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 have any available units?
80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 have?
Some of 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 currently offering any rent specials?
80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 is pet friendly.
Does 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 offer parking?
Yes, 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 does offer parking.
Does 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 have a pool?
No, 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 does not have a pool.
Does 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 have accessible units?
No, 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Austin Drive - 152, #152 does not have units with air conditioning.
