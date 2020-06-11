80 Austin Drive - 152, #152

Amenities

Available July 1st 2020!!



Come check out this by the lake bungalow with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Completely remolded with brand new appliances and fresh carpet upstairs. Each unit has its own private patio space great spot for pet or to relax in the warmer weather! Master bedroom has access to bathroom and walk in closets. Amazing location in a large complex with amenities tennis court etc. Just blocks away from Oakledge park and the beach. South End City Market and other big box stores just a minutes drive.



Pets considered with additional deposit! Limit to 1 per unit per the association by-laws. This cannot be changed.



Tenant pays for Heat, Electric and Cable/Wifi



Owner pays Water/Sewer, Trash, Plowing



Applicants must meet all requirements on their own - no cosigners accepted.



This unit is subject to a longer approval process upwards of two full weeks once all application materials have been submitted.



***NO MORE THAN TWO UNRELATED TENANTS CAN LIVE IN THIS UNIT PER ASSOCIATION BYLAWS. ***



To view pictures, see more details, and see a video tour please go to www.fpmvt.com/rentals! We are currently suspending all physical showings at the our properties until the COVID-19 Shutdown has passed. It's important to us to help flatten the curve and keep everyone well!



Due to the inconvenience, we are offering $100 off your security deposit charge! This offer will be valid until the schools re-open. Our office is closed to visitors, and we are working remotely, so the best way to reach us is by scheduling a call or emailing info@fpmvt.com. Thank you for your patience and understanding! We cannot wait to help you find a new home!