Burlington, VT
26 Cedar St
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:25 AM

26 Cedar St

26 Cedar Street · (802) 864-1774 ext. 8028641774
Location

26 Cedar Street, Burlington, VT 05401
Old North End

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
26 Cedar St Available 06/01/20 26 Cedar St - June 1st 2020 - AVAILABLE JUNE 1st 2020- Gorgeous renovated 3 bedroom apartment! Large living room with lots of window light and 13 foot ceilings!!Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout!Updated kitchen with cabinets, counter tops, stainless steel appliances and fixtures! Beautiful custom tile shower with vanity and tile flooring! Unique apartment! WASHER/DRYER provided! PET FRIENDLY!! Off street parking. Great location!! Close walk to Church Street, restaurants, marketplace, waterfront and dog park!! Close walk to UVM, Medical Center and Champlain College! Apartment runs on bus-line. Professionally managed with 24 hour on call service! For more information on utilities please see leasing information on our website!

(RLNE3539634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Cedar St have any available units?
26 Cedar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burlington, VT.
What amenities does 26 Cedar St have?
Some of 26 Cedar St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Cedar St currently offering any rent specials?
26 Cedar St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Cedar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Cedar St is pet friendly.
Does 26 Cedar St offer parking?
Yes, 26 Cedar St does offer parking.
Does 26 Cedar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Cedar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Cedar St have a pool?
No, 26 Cedar St does not have a pool.
Does 26 Cedar St have accessible units?
No, 26 Cedar St does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Cedar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Cedar St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Cedar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Cedar St does not have units with air conditioning.
