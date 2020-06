Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Recently renovated 2 bedroom in downtown Burlington. Adjacent to Church Street, Lake Champlain, and Battery Park. Kitchen includes dishwasher and over the range microwave. Tiled bathroom and refinished pine and fir floors. On site laundry as well as off street parking available.



Heat, electricity, internet, water, trash and snow removal included.



No pets and no smoking permitted.