21 Pleasant St Apt 1

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment



This apartment is a must see! It's in a great location with easy access to downtown Barre, hardwood floors in bedroom, living room and dining. It has a quaint backyard, a private covered porch and off street parking.



Rent is $1275/month with heat, sewer, trash, lawn and snow included! Tenant pays electricity and hot water. First months rent and security deposit of $1275 due at signing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201971

No Pets Allowed



