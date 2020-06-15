All apartments in Barre
Barre, VT
21 Pleasant St Apt 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

21 Pleasant St Apt 1

21 Pleasant St · (802) 272-7966
Location

21 Pleasant St, Barre, VT 05641

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Apt 1 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 201971

This apartment is a must see! It's in a great location with easy access to downtown Barre, hardwood floors in bedroom, living room and dining. It has a quaint backyard, a private covered porch and off street parking.

Rent is $1275/month with heat, sewer, trash, lawn and snow included! Tenant pays electricity and hot water. First months rent and security deposit of $1275 due at signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201971
Property Id 201971

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5737017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 have any available units?
21 Pleasant St Apt 1 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 have?
Some of 21 Pleasant St Apt 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
21 Pleasant St Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barre.
Does 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 does offer parking.
Does 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Pleasant St Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
