21 Pleasant St Apt 1

Amenities
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 201971
This apartment is a must see! It's in a great location with easy access to downtown Barre, hardwood floors in bedroom, living room and dining. It has a quaint backyard, a private covered porch and off street parking.
Rent is $1275/month with heat, sewer, trash, lawn and snow included! Tenant pays electricity and hot water. First months rent and security deposit of $1275 due at signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201971
Property Id 201971
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5737017)