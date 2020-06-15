154 N. Seminary Street 3

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

1 Bedroom with Hardwoods and Frechdoors! - Property Id: 287375



Everything you need in a 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment! The living room and bedroom have hardwood floors with beautiful french doors separating the spaces. Enjoy your own private covered deck and shared outdoor lawn space.



Included In Rent: heat, water, sewer, trash.



Please Note: On-street parking, no pets, no smoking. Background and credit check required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287375

Property Id 287375



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5807534)