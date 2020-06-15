All apartments in Barre
154 N. Seminary Street 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

154 N. Seminary Street 3

154 North Seminary Street · (802) 272-5885
Location

154 North Seminary Street, Barre, VT 05641

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom with Hardwoods and Frechdoors! - Property Id: 287375

Everything you need in a 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment! The living room and bedroom have hardwood floors with beautiful french doors separating the spaces. Enjoy your own private covered deck and shared outdoor lawn space.

Included In Rent: heat, water, sewer, trash.

Please Note: On-street parking, no pets, no smoking. Background and credit check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287375
Property Id 287375

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

