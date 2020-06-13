All apartments in Mount Crawford
31 Cantermill Lane

31 Cantermill Lane · No Longer Available
31 Cantermill Lane, Mount Crawford, VA 22841

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
bbq/grill
31 Cantermill Lane Available 08/12/20 End Unit Townhome - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath - This end unit townhome has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Master features cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, attached bathroom and linen closet. Washer/Dryer is a stack unit on the bedroom level. Two spare bedrooms have double door closets.

Main floor features hardwood floors throughout living room kitchen and dining area. Breakfast bar for your eating pleasure. Full kitchen appliance package. Living room features TV nook and a coat closet. Half bathroom off of living room.

Tons of natural light on the main floor!

Stamped 10x10 concrete patio out back that is perfect for grilling your favorite food.

Firm NO PETS
Minimum of one year lease
Electric Heat/Heat Pump/Central A/C

*pictures are similar to*

(RLNE1949574)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 31 Cantermill Lane have any available units?
31 Cantermill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Crawford, VA.
What amenities does 31 Cantermill Lane have?
Some of 31 Cantermill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Cantermill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31 Cantermill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Cantermill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 31 Cantermill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Crawford.
Does 31 Cantermill Lane offer parking?
No, 31 Cantermill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 31 Cantermill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Cantermill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Cantermill Lane have a pool?
No, 31 Cantermill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 31 Cantermill Lane have accessible units?
No, 31 Cantermill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Cantermill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Cantermill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Cantermill Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 Cantermill Lane has units with air conditioning.
