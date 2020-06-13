Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning bbq/grill

31 Cantermill Lane Available 08/12/20 End Unit Townhome - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath - This end unit townhome has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Master features cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, attached bathroom and linen closet. Washer/Dryer is a stack unit on the bedroom level. Two spare bedrooms have double door closets.



Main floor features hardwood floors throughout living room kitchen and dining area. Breakfast bar for your eating pleasure. Full kitchen appliance package. Living room features TV nook and a coat closet. Half bathroom off of living room.



Tons of natural light on the main floor!



Stamped 10x10 concrete patio out back that is perfect for grilling your favorite food.



Firm NO PETS

Minimum of one year lease

Electric Heat/Heat Pump/Central A/C



*pictures are similar to*



(RLNE1949574)