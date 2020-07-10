/
apartments under 700
11 Apartments under $700 for rent in Lynchburg, VA
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Oakwood
3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment
3705 Sherwood Place, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$615
3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment Available 08/07/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath- Available April - This 1 bedroom basement apartment is close to Virginia Baptist Hospital.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Miller Park
3501 Fort Ave #4
3501 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
Studio
$700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3501 Fort Ave #4 Available 07/31/20 Great two bedroom unit off Fort Ave- Available in July - Great 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome off Fort Avenue in Rutherford Square. Stove, Fridge, and Stackable Washer & Dryer Included.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1123 Wise Street #B
1123 Wise Street, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$495
1000 sqft
Two bedroom apt! New windows! Water included in rent - Duplex Year Built: 1920 2 Total Bedroom(s) 1 Total Bath Approx. 1000sq. ft.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Hills
108 Hunterdale Road
108 Hunterdale Drive, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
108 Hunterdale Rd Available 08/01/20 Terrace Unit off Timberlake Rd - $595/month - Available Aug.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1125 Wise Street #B
1125 Wise Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$495
Two bedroom in Lynchburg! Located on the bus line! - Spacious upstairs apartment available in Lynchburg on the bus line. Two bedrooms, one bath. Water is included in rent! Washer/dryer hookups in unit. No pets and no smoking.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Heights
2347 Kemper St
2347 Kemper Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$525
2347 Kemper St Available 04/13/20 Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath in Lynchburg City - Two story house located off Campbell Ave in Lynchburg City. Two bed, 1 bath with an unfinished basement, washer dryer hook ups. Oil heat.
Results within 1 mile of Lynchburg
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1192 Homestead Gardens Court - 3
1192 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$600
678 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment Located in Forest! Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
117 Oak Hill Drive, APT A
117 Oak Hill Drive, Campbell County, VA
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Enjoy this renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment conveniently located off of Leesville Road in the heart of Lynchburg. Includes ample parking, trash pickup, and washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6
1113 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$675
699 sqft
Lovely, updated, top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court community located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.
Results within 5 miles of Lynchburg
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
22658 Timberlake Rd
22658 Timberlake Road, Timberlake, VA
Studio
$700
Commercial Property Available - Great location! - Spacious & affordable commercial property that would be great for a recording studio, therapist office, or hair salon. Located off of Timberlake Rd.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6559 Richmond Hwy
6559 Richmond Highway, Campbell County, VA
Studio
$350
Ever wanted to fix up your own place? Cheap rent with lots of potential! - This home is just before you get to Moores Store on 460.
