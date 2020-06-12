Apartment List
12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Crozet, VA

Finding an apartment in Crozet that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Westhall
1 Unit Available
5820 Westhall Drive
5820 Westhall Drive, Crozet, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2501 sqft
5820 Westhall Drive Available 07/09/20 Small Dog Friendly Westhall Home Minutes From Downtown Crozet! - AVAILABLE JULY 9th This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Westhall home is set on .

Old Trail
1 Unit Available
1622 Old Trail Drive
1622 Old Trail Drive, Crozet, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2196 sqft
1622 Old Trail Drive Available 07/01/20 1622 Old Trail Drive - Spacious end unit townhome with 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 2 car detached garage in Old Trail. This unit has a 1st floor master with the other 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the 2nd floor.

Westhall
1 Unit Available
306 Marquette Ct
306 Marquette Court, Crozet, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
306 Marquette Ct Available 08/07/20 306 Marquette Ct - Townhouse located in the Westhall community of Crozet.

Parkside Village
1 Unit Available
5494 Hilltop St
5494 Hill Top St, Crozet, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1244 sqft
5494 Hilltop St Available 08/10/20 5494 Hilltop St - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in the Parkside Community in Crozet, VA. This townhome features hardwood floors and carpet and is an estimated 1244 sq. ft. Sorry, no cats allowed.

Bargamin Park
1 Unit Available
1877 Bargamin Loop
1877 Bargamin Loop, Crozet, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2212 sqft
1877 Bargamin Loop Available 07/10/20 1877 Bargamin Loop - Cute & quaint four bedroom home in the Bargamin Park neighborhood of Crozet.

Old Trail
1 Unit Available
1070 Killdeer Lane
1070 Killdeer Lane, Crozet, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2650 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house in Crozet.

Westhall
1 Unit Available
372 Joliet Court
372 Joliet Court, Crozet, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1614 sqft
372 Joliet Court Available 06/12/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Crozet Townhome - AVAILABLE JUNE 12th This 3 bedroom, 2.
Meriwether Hill
1 Unit Available
2500 Kimbrough Circle
2500 Kimbrough Circle, Ivy, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2479 sqft
2500 Kimbrough Circle Available 06/16/20 2500 Kimbrough Circle - Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Meriwether Hills subdivision. Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor.
Bellair
1 Unit Available
49 CANTERBURY RD
49 Canterbury Road, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
4377 sqft
Convient and graceful Bellair, just minutes from UVA, shopping, country club sites and much more.

1 Unit Available
350 OLD ICE POND RD
350 Old Ice Pond Rd, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
400 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - Montfair Resort in Crozet - The Loblolly Cottage is a 400 square foot timber frame cottage that overlooks a small lake. This fully furnished cottage sleeps four with two bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
370 OLD ICE POND RD
370 Old Ice Pond Rd, Albemarle County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
400 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - Montfair Resort in Crozet - The Sycamore Cottage is a 400 square foot timber frame cottage that overlooks a small lake. This fully furnished cottage has one bedroom with queen size bed.

1 Unit Available
2445 BEZALEEL DR
2445 Bezaleel Dr, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1414 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - Montfair Resort in Crozet - The Beauchamp House is a beautiful modern home that sits on the tree line of 129 acres with striking mountain views.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Crozet, VA

Finding an apartment in Crozet that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

