Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

9 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Weslaco, TX

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Keystone Apartments
1409 W Business 83, Weslaco, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
796 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, Keystone Apartments feature the prime location for pet-friendly apartments in Weslaco, TX.
Results within 1 mile of Weslaco

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1102 34th Street
1102 Mile 5 North Road, Hidalgo County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1090 sqft
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; fence will be installed in backyard; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Results within 5 miles of Weslaco
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
13 Units Available
Income Restricted - Casa Saldana
1225 N FM 491, Mercedes, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$764
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$564
1068 sqft
Welcome! Bienvendios! Whether you are in need of a place to call home for many years or just looking to save up for a year before purchasing a home, our full service staff will assist you from application to move-in.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
310 Hester Ave
310 Hester Ave, Donna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$795
Shady Acres - Property Id: 312159 Shady Acres offers wonderful amenities and a safe community. Family comes first here and our homes are BRAND NEW!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7114 Venus Dr
7114 Venus Dr, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
3350 sqft
Actual Address: 7114 Venus Dr, Edinburg, TX 78542 Move in today with 2 weeks free!!!! Move into this cozy apartment today with 2 weeks free. Located off of Canton and Tower Rd.
Results within 10 miles of Weslaco
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
5 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
$910
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
7 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2820 Wolverine St
2820 Wolverine St, César Chávez, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
Brand new units with luxury finish-out off Canton and Raul Longoria. Its is time to enjoy a large patio and move in to a brand new location. These units are spacious and very well built.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
311 E. Crockett Ave.-6
311 E Crockett Ave, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
620 sqft
61 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Complex 61 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Complex - Children's Playground - Family BBQ and Picnic Area
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Weslaco, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Weslaco should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Weslaco may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Weslaco. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

