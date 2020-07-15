Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:07 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Weslaco, TX

Finding an apartment in Weslaco that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
4 Units Available
Keystone Apartments
1409 W Business 83, Weslaco, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
796 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, Keystone Apartments feature the prime location for pet-friendly apartments in Weslaco, TX.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
2107 W Mimosa Drive
2107 Mimosa Drive, Weslaco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2846 sqft
Recently built two story home in gated community of Midpoint Estates. Home is conveniently located within minutes of Expressway 83, Harlon Block Sports Complex, movie theater, shops, restaurants and schools.
Results within 1 mile of Weslaco

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1102 34th Street
1102 Mile 5 North Road, Hidalgo County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; fence will be installed in backyard; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Results within 5 miles of Weslaco
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
14 Units Available
Income Restricted - Casa Saldana
1225 N FM 491, Mercedes, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$624
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$564
1068 sqft
Welcome! Bienvendios! Whether you are in need of a place to call home for many years or just looking to save up for a year before purchasing a home, our full service staff will assist you from application to move-in.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Casa Messina
7766 Mile 16 N, Edcouch, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$817
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Casa Messina in Edcouch, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
310 Hester Ave
310 Hester Ave, Donna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$795
Shady Acres - Property Id: 312159 Shady Acres offers wonderful amenities and a safe community. Family comes first here and our homes are BRAND NEW!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7114 Venus Dr
7114 Venus Dr, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
3350 sqft
MOVE IN TODAY WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!! - Property Id: 229824 Located off of Canton and Tower Rd.
Results within 10 miles of Weslaco
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
6 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
$910
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
7 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2820 Wolverine St
2820 Wolverine St, César Chávez, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
Brand new units with luxury finish-out off Canton and Raul Longoria. Its is time to enjoy a large patio and move in to a brand new location. These units are spacious and very well built.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
311 E. Crockett Ave.-6
311 E Crockett Ave, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
620 sqft
61 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Complex 61 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Complex - Children's Playground - Family BBQ and Picnic Area
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Weslaco, TX

Finding an apartment in Weslaco that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

