Amenities

in unit laundry pool internet access furnished

FULLY FURNISHED MOBILE HOME FOR RENT IN A 55 + GATED COMMUNITY.



2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms plus an extra-large room - Single wide

$850.00 / month plus utilities.



Excellent condition.

No Pets allowed.

Washer and Dryer in unit.

Located at the Trails End RV Resort in Weslaco TX

http://www.trailsendrvresort.com/



Resort Features:

Heated Swimming Pool

Shuffleboard Courts

Coin-operated Laundry Rooms

Fenced Storage

Computer Modem Hook up and WiFi in office area

Camp store with RV Parts, basic grocery items and much more

Library

Walking distance to Shopping Center



Activities:

-Ice Cream Socials

-Bingo

-Ladies Day Out

-Pot Lucks

-And Many More



Application Fee =$35.00