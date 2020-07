Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

715 Dayna Lane - This is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Sour Lake, TX. The kitchen comes with a stove, dishwasher and fridge. There are washer and dryer connections in the spacious utility room. The home has central air and heat with laminate and carpet flooring throughout. The back of the home has a large covered deck area. Some of the furniture on the patio may not remain at the home. This home requires a 12 month lease.



Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.



Managed by Rental Services REALTOR



