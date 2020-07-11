/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM
27 Apartments for rent in Socorro, TX with washer-dryer
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
849 Ballard Shapleigh Place
849 Ballard Shapleigh Pl, Socorro, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1325 sqft
Gorgeous home 3 large bedrooms 2 bathrooms, with a beautiful kitchen that opens up to a large living and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Socorro
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
16 Units Available
Las Flores
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$932
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14324 DESERT POINT Drive
14324 Desert Point Drive, Horizon City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1335 sqft
Like new! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home with REFRIGERATED AIR! Granite countertops, tile, covered back patio and so much more. Beautiful open kitchen/dining area and spacious master suite with a huge garden tub in the master bath.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Las Palmas
1367 ADABEL Drive
1367 Adabel Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1959 sqft
WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL TRI-LEVEL HOME 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATHS. THE MAIN FLOOR HAS A FORMAL LIVING AND DINNING ROOM WITH A KITCHEN WHICH HAS A BREAKFAST BAR AND BREAKFAST AREA. DOWNSTAIRS HAS A HALF BATH, DEN AREA WITH A FIREPLACE.
1 of 14
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
Marty Robbins North
1638 Rick Rhodes Drive
1638 Rick Rhodes Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Get it before it's gone 2 bedroom 1 bath, carpet in bedrooms, tile in living areas, stackable washer and dryer, stove, dish washer, and refrigerator included! Conveniently located near dining, shopping, and schools. Available Now!
Results within 10 miles of Socorro
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
38 Units Available
Los Paseos
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sun Ridge North
12263 COSTA BRAVA
12263 Costa Brava Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1344 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! CHARMING AND STYLISH CLASSIC BARCELONA THEME HOME WITH THREE BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS. EIGHT FOOT DOORS AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
El Dorado West
12352 TIERRA VOLCAN
12352 Tierra Volcan Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1274 sqft
12352 TIERRA VOLCAN Available 08/03/20 12352 TIERRA VOLCAN - Come and view this cozy single story home with three bedrooms, two full baths, formal dining room and laundry room. Kitchen appliances included.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sun Ridge North
2260 TIERRA DE PAZ
2260 Tierra De Paz Way, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1303 sqft
2260 TIERRA DE PAZ Available 07/30/20 2260 TIERRA DE PAZ WAY - Lovely two story home with four bedrooms, two full baths, living/dining room combo and laundry room. Master bedroom upstairs with bathroom. Ceramic tile thru home except one bedroom.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14224 Silver Point Avenue
14224 Silver Point Avenue, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1794 sqft
Available August 1. Amazing two level home in far-east El Paso. Spacious living area and ample dining space. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinetry.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Sun Ridge North
2256 TIERRA ROBLES Drive
2256 Tierra Robles Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy renovated home, with new paint and tile throughout. All appliances included in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Refrigerated air and spacious backyard await!
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Vista de Oro
10628 Cuatro Vistas Dr Drive
10628 Cuatro Vistas Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
725 sqft
Beautiful and remodeled 2 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathroom apartment, Refrigerated air, kitchen with stove and dishwasher, ask about optional refrigerator, washer and dryer. Ceiling fans, private front patio, tile and laminate floors.1 car garage with remote.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14306 GIL REYES Drive
14306 Gil Reyes Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
944 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom apartment ready for you! This apartment has 2 bathrooms and living/dining area. Easy care floor with all ceramic tile floors.Appliance Package includes: refrigerator, washer and dryer. Apartment has Refrigerated Air Conditioning.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14183 Earl Chokiski
14183 Earl Chokiski Avenue, El Paso County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1941 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home with 3 bedrooms plus loft, 2.5 baths and a double car garage. Rock landscape in the front for low maintenance yard. Open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with full stainless steel appliances and Granite countertops.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Vista Real
11720 IMPERIAL GEM Avenue
11720 Imperial Gem Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1581 sqft
Cute and cozy with tons of space! This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate move in. New carpet in the bedrooms, fully stocked with kitchen appliances plus washer/dryer. Schedule your in person showing today.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14221 Lasso Rock Drive
14221 Lasso Rock Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
Ready for move in, great yard, great house with refrigerated air and washer and dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Vista Real
3408 BLUE EARTH Lane
3408 Blue Earth Lane, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
957 sqft
Upper level apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Nice spacious kitchen with all appliances. Washer and dryer are also included. Pets are not negotiable.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Tierra Humida
2264 LISA SHERR Street
2264 Lisa Sherr St, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1757 sqft
WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME. THIS 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME HAS A ZONED MASTER BEDROOM. THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALK IN CLOSET PLUS MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE SINK, LARGE GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE WALK IN GLASS SHOWER.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Eastview
12709 TIERRA LILY Court
12709 Tierra Lily Court, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3383 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home located in a cul-de-sac lot.This home has five bedrooms,three full baths and one half bath.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge South
3212 Running Deer Drive
3212 Running Deer Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1675 sqft
3212 Running Deer Drive Available 05/25/20 Santa Fe Style Home! - East El Paso Santa-Fe style home with great amenities!! Features four bedrooms, 2 full baths, REFRIGERATED AIR, Utility room. Beautiful front courtyard, very private.
1 of 1
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Eastwood Heights
9708 Gardenia Ct
9708 Gardenia Court, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1982 sqft
Very well kept single level 1980 sq. ft. home. Features 3 bedrooms, game/den room, no carpet. Open kitchen, indoor laundry room with washer and dryer included. Walking distance to Scottsdale Elementary and Eastwood High. Covered patio.
1 of 26
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
14378 WOOD SUGAR Court
14378 Wood Sugar Court, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bath home on the East side! Open floor concept - Kitchen overlooking the living area. Large open living area, cozy kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Ceramic Tile in living areas with carpet in all bedrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated April 19 at 04:41am
1 Unit Available
14829 Bert Cameron Avenue
14829 Bert Cameron Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1567 sqft
Spectacular single level Eastside custom home with refrigerated air located in quiet neighborhood. Home features living area, breakfast area, office/study/fourth bedroom, three bedrooms, full bathroom, three quarter bathroom & two car garage.
1 of 29
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
253 Saltford Place
253 Saltford Dr, El Paso County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1503 sqft
This immaculate home is up for rent. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room and kitchen. Kitchen comes with all appliances. Low maintenance front yard. Backyard is great for entertaining and for cookouts. Must see!!