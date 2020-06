Amenities

garage gym refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

BEAUTIFUL VILLA in exclusive Golf Resort of Rancho Viejo with great curb appeal. This stucco beauty with Spanish tile roof has two concrete driveways and two car garage. Three bedrooms and four baths and half bath, Living and dinning room, family room, two extra rooms for office and gym. Tile and laminate floors. EASY TO SHOW!!