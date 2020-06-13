/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM
15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Porter Heights, TX
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
40 Units Available
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1386 sqft
Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$754
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
890 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 10 miles of Porter Heights
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
46 Units Available
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1599 sqft
On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
24 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1386 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
35 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$961
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1452 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
Grogan's Mill
23 Units Available
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
977 sqft
Updated homes with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a patio. Onsite amenities include a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and near green spaces like Maplewood Park.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Grogan's Mill
45 Units Available
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
980 sqft
Newly renovated apartments found walking distance to Market Street and Tamarak Park. Property offers 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to its residents. Very close to walking/jogging trails.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
72 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
Studio
$1,185
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1255 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
44 Units Available
Heights at Harper's Preserve
17116 Harper's Trace, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1398 sqft
Situated right on Harper's Horsepen Branch and complete with private streets, pristine lake and gate house. Decked out kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bocce court, gym and pool on premises.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
Grogan's Mill
23 Units Available
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1225 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
East Shore
271 Units Available
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,183
1662 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lakes Edge in The Woodlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
Town Center
72 Units Available
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,442
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,094
1405 sqft
Brand new property with very large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, tanning bed, pool/hot tub, dry cleaning, and a business center. Community located in woodlands around a lot of parks in which many residents jog/bike. Kayaking options available.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
983 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks Apartments, where you will find everything you need to complement your unique lifestyle. Our Houston apartments feature elegant design, stylish open layouts, luxurious amenities and an incredible location.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
18 Units Available
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
932 sqft
Kitchens in all floor plans include pantries. Package receiving and on-site laundry. Sparkling swimming pool with tanning deck. Reach Hardy Toll Road within minutes.
