800 W Bronze Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning bbq/grill range

MOVE IN WITH ONLY RENT!!

Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281.



Community with beautiful landscape. Conveniently located between Pharr and McAllen, you will be so close to local businesses, restaurants, banks and Expressway 83.



All apartments are 2 bed 2 bath with spacious bedrooms, very well kept always with fresh paint and new blinds and fixtures. Unit includes kitchen, dining, and living areas plus washer and dryer closet with all appliances. There is a private patio for every unit, perfect for gatherings and barbecues.



Covered parking is provided with two assigned parking spots. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. The tile floor is a beautiful neutral shade, call today for availability and pricing.



2 Bed 2 Bath



Tile or Formica Counters



Stove and Fridge Appliances Included



All tile floors



2 Covered Parking Spaces



Private Patio



Washer and Dryer Included



Great Location off Expressway 281 and Pecan



No water or light services included.



This is a pet friendly unit, ask about requirements and fees.



EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY.



RENT NOW RGV

1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501 8:30am to 6:00pm



Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and apartments.







To qualify, bring your Texas Driver’s License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).

