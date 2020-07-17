All apartments in Pharr
Find more places like 800 W Bronze Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pharr, TX
/
800 W Bronze Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

800 W Bronze Dr

800 West Bronze Drive · (955) 627-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pharr
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

800 West Bronze Drive, Pharr, TX 78577

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 800 W Bronze Dr. Apt #2 · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
MOVE IN WITH ONLY RENT!!
Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281. 

Community with beautiful landscape. Conveniently located between Pharr and McAllen,  you will be so close to local businesses, restaurants, banks and Expressway 83.

All apartments are 2 bed 2 bath with spacious bedrooms, very well kept always with fresh paint and new blinds and fixtures. Unit includes kitchen, dining, and living areas plus washer and dryer closet with all appliances.  There is a private patio for every unit, perfect for gatherings and barbecues. 

Covered parking is provided with two assigned parking spots.  Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. The tile floor is a beautiful neutral shade, call today for availability and pricing.

2 Bed 2 Bath

Tile or Formica Counters

Stove and Fridge Appliances Included

All tile floors

2 Covered Parking Spaces

Private Patio

Washer and Dryer Included

Great Location off Expressway 281 and Pecan

No water or light services included.

This is a pet friendly unit, ask about requirements and fees.

EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY.

RENT NOW RGV
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501 8:30am to 6:00pm

____________________________________________________________

Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and apartments.

 

To qualify, bring your Texas Driver’s License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).
s and Rent Now RGV, its staff and members.

(RLNE4042390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 W Bronze Dr have any available units?
800 W Bronze Dr has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 W Bronze Dr have?
Some of 800 W Bronze Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 W Bronze Dr currently offering any rent specials?
800 W Bronze Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 W Bronze Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 W Bronze Dr is pet friendly.
Does 800 W Bronze Dr offer parking?
Yes, 800 W Bronze Dr offers parking.
Does 800 W Bronze Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 W Bronze Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 W Bronze Dr have a pool?
No, 800 W Bronze Dr does not have a pool.
Does 800 W Bronze Dr have accessible units?
No, 800 W Bronze Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 800 W Bronze Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 W Bronze Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 W Bronze Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 800 W Bronze Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 800 W Bronze Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road
Pharr, TX 78577
Jardines De La Fuente
1701 W Las Milpas Rd
Pharr, TX 78577

Similar Pages

Pharr 1 BedroomsPharr 2 Bedrooms
Pharr Apartments with BalconiesPharr Apartments with Parking
Pharr Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

McAllen, TXBrownsville, TXMission, TX
Edinburg, TXHarlingen, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXEdcouch, TX
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity