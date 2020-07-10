/
apartments with washer dryer
47 Apartments for rent in Mission, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
15 Units Available
Mission
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
14 Units Available
Mission
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1359 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
15 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
12 Units Available
Mission
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St, Mission, TX
Studio
$865
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
The Reserve at Cimarron offers a premier address for the best luxury apartments in Mission, TX. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans have been specially designed to provide you with the maximum amount of space and comfort.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Mission
3200 Anita St Apt 1
3200 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!!These townhouses have an open concept downstairs for all and any decor! Upstairs has an amazing
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mission
3204 Anita St
3204 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!! These units are located in a great community with police officers on site near supermarkets,
Results within 1 mile of Mission
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2931 N 50th Lane
2931 North 50th Lane, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1572 sqft
NEW RENTAL! 1,600 sq. ft. of modern living with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms perfect for single or small family. This open concept town home makes it easy for entertaining family and friends.
Results within 5 miles of Mission
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
2 Units Available
Paseo del Sol Apartments
2501 Hibiscus Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This spacious garden apartment features an open floor plan with combination Living/dining/ kitchen. The Apartment building is quite and peaceful with Beautiful and colorful Landscaping. Two picnic areas with grills.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
6113 N 8th Street
6113 North 8th Street, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,930
2344 sqft
Whether you are starting a family or want to cozy up to a warm home after a long day of work, this is the accommodation you are looking for! The luxurious four-bedroom apartment will snuggle you up throughout the night and the fresh paint and
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Sandpiper Avenue
1200 Sandpiper Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
842 sqft
Brand new apartment, excellent location in the North McAllen area, near schools, walking distance to shopping areas like Target, Heb, Sam's, Starbucks chain restaurants, etc.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
3321 Rosalva Ave
3321 Rosalva Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3Bed/2 Bath Well kept and Upgraded! ( Mcallen TX ) - Rent: $1,250.0 Deposit: $1,250.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.be/PtMFIvYtUKU Well Kept and upgraded 3 bed/2bath.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tierra Del Sol
2516 Flamingo Cir
2516 Flamingo Circle, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tierra Del Sol
2516 Flamingo Ct
2516 Flamingo Cir, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN TODAY WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! - Property Id: 129803 2516 Flamingo Cir, McAllen, TX 78504 Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
701 Mynah Ave
701 Mynah Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$790
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT!!!! - Property Id: 301173 Zoned for Gonzalez Elementary, conveniently located near HEB on Trenton Rd.and minutes away from many north McAllen shopping centers.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Clocktower Village
2501 N I St
2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!! 2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501 Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4924 North E Street
4924 North E Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1774 sqft
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2-car garage, 2 baths, and completely furnished near (walking distance) the renowned Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in the McAllen-Edinburg area.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3005 S K Center Street
3005 S K Center St, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1375 sqft
Beautiful Condo located in South McAllen close to stores/ restaurants and the medical area. This property features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, includes washer, dryer, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Don't miss this opportunity!!!
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62
1401 Dove Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
796 sqft
Welcome to north McAllen, the flourishing side of our city. We welcome you to visit our newly remodeled apartments. We are under new ownership and management. Surrounded by important streets such as 10th St, Dove Avenue, Bicentennial/2nd St.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1205 East Olympia Avenue
1205 East Olympia Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1550 sqft
Exquisite rental with wrought iron fixtures and granite kitchen and bathroom counters. Tile throughout, all stainless appliances. Even comes with washer and dryer units. Very spacious and tastefully done. Nice neutral colors to call home.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
7021 North 3rd Street
7021 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER UNITS INCLUDED, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. PRIVATELY GATED AND NEXT TO RUNNING TRAILS ON 2ND STREET, MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAY, DINING, ETC.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Alton
2606 Eisenhower Avenue
2606 E Eisenhower Ave, Alton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
1020 sqft
Beautiful new construction apartments, Quartz countertops threw out, Washer, dryer, refrigerator and stove included! Patio area for entertainment! security alarm system, led lighting.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
7029 North 3rd Street
7029 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER UNITS INCLUDED, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. PRIVATELY GATED AND NEXT TO RUNNING TRAILS ON 2ND STREET, MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAY, DINING, ETC.
Results within 10 miles of Mission
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
7 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
