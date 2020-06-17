902 S Flag Street

Amenities

This well maintained 2 story home is located in a private gated community and ready for a growing family! Downstairs you'll find an open floor plan, all tile floors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, 2 dining rooms, 2 living rooms, laundry room, one bedroom, one bathroom and 3 car garage. Upstairs you'll find a spacious master bedroom with a sitting area and balcony, a garden tub and separate shower in the master bathroom, and 2 additional bedrooms. You'll enjoy the large fenced backyard with patio and mature trees. The home is across the street from the community playground.