Pharr, TX
902 S Flag Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

902 S Flag Street

902 South Flag Street · (956) 792-1179
Location

902 South Flag Street, Pharr, TX 78577

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2770 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
This well maintained 2 story home is located in a private gated community and ready for a growing family! Downstairs you'll find an open floor plan, all tile floors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, 2 dining rooms, 2 living rooms, laundry room, one bedroom, one bathroom and 3 car garage. Upstairs you'll find a spacious master bedroom with a sitting area and balcony, a garden tub and separate shower in the master bathroom, and 2 additional bedrooms. You'll enjoy the large fenced backyard with patio and mature trees. The home is across the street from the community playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 S Flag Street have any available units?
902 S Flag Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 902 S Flag Street have?
Some of 902 S Flag Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 S Flag Street currently offering any rent specials?
902 S Flag Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 S Flag Street pet-friendly?
No, 902 S Flag Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pharr.
Does 902 S Flag Street offer parking?
Yes, 902 S Flag Street does offer parking.
Does 902 S Flag Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 S Flag Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 S Flag Street have a pool?
No, 902 S Flag Street does not have a pool.
Does 902 S Flag Street have accessible units?
No, 902 S Flag Street does not have accessible units.
Does 902 S Flag Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 S Flag Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 S Flag Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 S Flag Street does not have units with air conditioning.
