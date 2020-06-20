All apartments in Pharr
805 W Bronze Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

805 W Bronze Dr

805 West Bronze Drive · No Longer Available
Location

805 West Bronze Drive, Pharr, TX 78577

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281.

Community with beautiful landscape. Conveniently located between Pharr and McAllen, you will be so close to local businesses, restaurants, banks and Expressway 83.

All apartments are 2 bed 2 bath with spacious bedrooms, very well kept always with fresh paint and new blinds and fixtures. Unit includes kitchen, dining, and living areas plus washer and dryer closet with all appliances. There is a private patio for every unit, perfect for gatherings and barbecues.

Covered parking is provided with two assigned parking spots. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. The tile floor is a beautiful neutral shade, call today for availability and pricing.

2 Bed 2 Bath

Tile or Formica Counters

Stove and Fridge Appliances Included

All tile floors

2 Covered Parking Spaces

Private Patio

Washer and Dryer Included

Great Location off Expressway 281 and Pecan

No water or light services included.

This is a pet friendly unit, ask about requirements and fees.

EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY.

RENT NOW RGV
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501 8:30am to 6:00pm

____________________________________________________________

Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and apartments.

To qualify, bring your Texas Drivers License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).
s and Rent Now RGV, its staff and members.

(RLNE4042390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 W Bronze Dr have any available units?
805 W Bronze Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pharr, TX.
What amenities does 805 W Bronze Dr have?
Some of 805 W Bronze Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 W Bronze Dr currently offering any rent specials?
805 W Bronze Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 W Bronze Dr pet-friendly?
No, 805 W Bronze Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pharr.
Does 805 W Bronze Dr offer parking?
Yes, 805 W Bronze Dr does offer parking.
Does 805 W Bronze Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 W Bronze Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 W Bronze Dr have a pool?
No, 805 W Bronze Dr does not have a pool.
Does 805 W Bronze Dr have accessible units?
No, 805 W Bronze Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 805 W Bronze Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 W Bronze Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 W Bronze Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 805 W Bronze Dr has units with air conditioning.
