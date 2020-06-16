800 W Bronze St

Amenities

MOVE IN WITH ONLY $700 TODAY!!! - Property Id: 148539



Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281.Community with beautiful landscape. Conveniently located close to local businesses, restaurants, and Expressway 83. All apartments are spacious bedrooms.

2 Bed 2 Bath

Stove and Fridge Appliances Included

All tile floors

No water or light services included.

This is a pet friendly unit, ask about requirements and fees.



EASY TO LEASE! CALL US FOR AVAILABILITY

RENT NOW RGV

APPLY ONLINE! www.rentnowrgv.com

956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506

TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023

1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/148539

No Dogs Allowed



