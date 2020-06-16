800 W Bronze St

Amenities
Property Id: 148539
Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281.Community with beautiful landscape. Conveniently located close to local businesses, restaurants, and Expressway 83. All apartments are spacious bedrooms.
2 Bed 2 Bath
Stove and Fridge Appliances Included
All tile floors
No water or light services included.
This is a pet friendly unit, ask about requirements and fees.
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501
Property Id 148539
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5798356)