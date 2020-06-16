All apartments in Pharr
800 W Bronze St

Location

800 W Bronze Dr, Pharr, TX 78577

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
MOVE IN WITH ONLY $700 TODAY!!! - Property Id: 148539

Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281.Community with beautiful landscape. Conveniently located close to local businesses, restaurants, and Expressway 83. All apartments are spacious bedrooms.
2 Bed 2 Bath
Stove and Fridge Appliances Included
All tile floors
No water or light services included.
This is a pet friendly unit, ask about requirements and fees.

EASY TO LEASE! CALL US FOR AVAILABILITY
RENT NOW RGV
APPLY ONLINE! www.rentnowrgv.com
956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506
TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/148539
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

