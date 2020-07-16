1208 W Kiwi Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!!



Townhouses are all different, some buildings modern some more traditional, the floorplans are very similar but they do change a bit, all of the buildings are a combination of 3 and 2 bedrooms with 2.5 bath each unit, private patios for each, covered assigned parking in most buildings, spacious bedrooms and most with walking closets and linens closets, plenty of storage behind the stairs, very well kept always with fresh paint and new blinds and fixtures and lush landscape. Units include kitchen counters with a combination of tile or granite and some decorative glass inserts, dining, and living areas are open concept so you may use the space at your convenience or use the kitchen bar for barstools and have additional seating. All units have washer and dryer hook-ups most of them include the washer and dryer too.



Call today for availability and a list of addresses to go see, you will find exceptional pricing for the size and location, contact us today!



3 Bed 2.5 Bath



RENT $880/ DEP $700



Granite/Tile Counters



Stove and Fridge Included



Floors: Tile, Wood, Carpet (each address features change)



2 Assigned Parking Spaces



Private Patios



Washer and Dryer Included (Most Units)



Great Location off Expressway 281, Sugar & Nolana



No water or light services included.



Most buildings are pet friendly, ask about requirements and fees.



EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY



RENT NOW RGV



956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506



TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023



rentnowrgv@gmail.com



1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501



____________________________________________________________



To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).



(RLNE5902901)