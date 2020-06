Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED!! This home in the Harlingen Country Club is in fabulous condition and features a nicely updated interior with Granite Countertops and Tile Floors throughout the home. There are 2 Master Suites with Deluxe Bathrooms, one of which is privately located upstairs and has a sitting room. There is also a Full Maid's Quarters with a Full Bath (4 now!) located off of the garage for privacy. The backyard pool is inviting and the triple patios give you lots of space to enjoy your outdoor events. There is also a Full Bath (THAT'S 5!!) just off of the pool so you can keep wet feet outside. The living and dining spaces are generous and all of the fixtures have been updated, giving you a fresh and modern look throughout. The house DID flood in June of 2019. Full remeidation was done