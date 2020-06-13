Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

21 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Orange, TX

Finding an apartment in Orange that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
1 of 21

Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Oakwood Village
1521 N 37th St, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$658
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$783
917 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1507 Burton Ave
1507 Burton Avenue, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
981 sqft
Completely renovated property, perfect for a young professional! - This house has been completely updated with fresh paint, flooring and fixtures! Call to Schedule a Showing today, it wont last long! 409-540-0220 (RLNE5307228)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
916 5th St
916 5th Street, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Completely Renovated House with huge backyard and really nice porch on a quiet street! - This House has been completely updated with new flooring, Paint and Fixtures. It is perfect for a young professional couple or small family.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
804 Burton Ave
804 Burton Avenue, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Recently renovated, perfect house for a young professional or small family! - This house has been completely updated, it features new flooring, fresh paint and new fixtures! Make your appointment today, it wont last long! Call

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2801 W Sunset Dr 69
2801 West Sunset Drive, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$674
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunset Grove Apartments - Property Id: 149957 2801 w. Sunset Drive Orange Texas 77630 Call 409-883-0854 Apply online at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/are/tenantApplication.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1404 15 St WSCM
1404 15th Street, Orange, TX
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1796 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home ready for a great family to call it home. - This property just went through a complete renovation! It has fresh paint, flooring and new fixtures!!. Call today to schedule a Showing, it wont last long! P.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4212 Briarhill Avenue
4212 Briarhill Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1582 sqft
4212 Briarhill Avenue - Beautifully updated three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage is located in Orange, TX. The living room has high vaulted ceilings with a stone fireplace. There is a den/family room off of the main living room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3819 Meeks Dr
3819 Meeks Drive, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom with - Property Id: 283084 We have a fabulous 2 bedroom just for you! All new black appliances, completely renovated interiors, sparkling pool, pet friendly with no breed restrictions, playground, picnic areas and onsite card operated

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4020 Sikes Rd 104
4020 Sikes Road, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
872 sqft
$699 Move In Special - Property Id: 283822 Bad Credit? No Credit? Evictions? No Problem. We are a second chance property. Pet Friendly- No Breed or Weight Restrictions on your fur baby. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2008 Rein
2008 West Rein Avenue, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2150 sqft
3/2/2 Very nice brick home of over 2150 sq ft on a historic street in a great neighborhood only a short walk to Shangri La Botanical Gardens in Orange Texas.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
3600 Kenwood St
3600 Kenwood Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
1283 sqft
Move in Ready / 3 Bedroom / Orange - Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available and ready for you to move in.
Results within 1 mile of Orange

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1701 Crockett St
1701 Crockett Avenue, West Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1212 sqft
Cozy home. New Carpet. Fresh Paint! 2 Bed 1 Bath $750 Rent | $750 Security Deposit Includes Trash. Pets Welcome

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
49 Elma Drive
49 Elma Drive, Pinehurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1285 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online
Results within 5 miles of Orange

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
516 Shannon's Way
516 Shannon's Way, Bridge City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1787 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage brick home.  Kitchen includes custom cabinets and granite counter tops.  Home is tiled throughout with carpet in the bedrooms.  Separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and a fireplace in the living room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
180 Rachal Ave
180 Rachal Avenue, Bridge City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
3bedroom 1 bath wash room yard kept
Results within 10 miles of Orange
Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2416 Avenue A
2416 Avenue A, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Home For Lease - Property Id: 300922 Check out this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath house in Nederland. It is super cute and has been remodeled. We are pre leasing for July move in. Call today to schedule a tour.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3185 W. Parkway
3185 W Parkway St, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
567 sqft
Nice 1/1 in Groves! - Nice and updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home in great location! This 1/1 has a nice open concept in the living and kitchen area freshly painted with modern grey and white paint colors to give it a bright space.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
304 Nederland Ave
304 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Available 07/10/20 townhome for rent - Property Id: 294617 **PRE-LEASING JULY MOVE IN** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome available for July move in.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
312 N 23rd
312 N 23rd St, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
312 N. 23rd - This three bedroom, two bath house is located in Nederland near Boston Avenue and Central Middle School. This home has tile and carpet flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen has a built-in oven, stove top, and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2722 Ruth Ln
2722 Ruth Ln, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $1600.00 Deposit $1600.00 Spacious brick home in Port Neches, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in PNGISD. Nice carpeting throughout, kitchen cabinets newly painted. Good size bedrooms.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4821 Sue Ave
4821 Sue Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4821 Sue Ave in Groves. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Orange, TX

Finding an apartment in Orange that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

