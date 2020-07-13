Apartment List
/
TX
/
orange
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Orange, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Orange apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Oakwood Village
1521 N 37th St, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$633
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$726
917 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3819 Meeks Dr
3819 Meeks Drive, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom - Available Now! - Property Id: 300390 You've just graduated, Congrats! If you're ready for your own place, we have a roommate special on the 2 Bed / 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1914 Amsterdam Avenue
1914 Amsterdam Avenue, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
1914 Amsterdam Ave - This three bedroom and two bath home is located in Orange, TX. The home is 1,750 square feet, has central air and heat and features a 2 car garage. There is a dining area near the kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3600 Kenwood St
3600 Kenwood Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
1283 sqft
Move in Ready / 3 Bedroom / Orange - Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available and ready for you to move in.
Results within 1 mile of Orange

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1324 Flint St
1324 Flint Street, West Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1473 sqft
Cozy house, New flooring, New Dishwasher, New Cooktop, New Garage Door, New Water heater, new AC and Furnace. Large Room with closet could be a 3rd bedroom. Rent $850 a month (includes Trash)$850 security deposit. Pets welcome

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
49 Elma Drive
49 Elma Drive, Pinehurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1285 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online
Results within 5 miles of Orange

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2275 Beverly St
2275 Beverly Street, Bridge City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1233 sqft
NOW SHOWING!!! Rent $1100.00 Deposit $1100.00 4 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Bridge City (BCISD). Newly updated with wood look tile floor in all the bedrooms and freshly painted. Washer/Dryer Hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Orange
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
12 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
2 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.

1 of 23

Last updated July 2 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
1965 Galway Dr
1965 Galway Drive, Orange County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2014 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, completely remodeled, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floor, fenced yard, storage shed.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
2722 Ruth Lane
2722 Ruth Ln, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1959 sqft
This offers large rooms formal dining and sitting area,living room with a fire place,kitchenette,large 2 car garage. Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood. Contact us to schedule a showing.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Orange, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Orange apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Orange 2 BedroomsOrange 3 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with BalconyOrange Apartments with Parking
Orange Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beaumont, TXLake Charles, LAPort Arthur, TXNederland, TXGroves, TX
Prien, LAWestlake, LACentral Gardens, TXDeRidder, LABridge City, TX
Port Neches, TXJasper, TXMoss Bluff, LACarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University