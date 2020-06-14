All apartments in Mission
713 Lake View Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

713 Lake View Dr

713 Lake View Dr · (956) 257-9900
Location

713 Lake View Dr, Mission, TX 78572
Mission

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 713 Lake View Dr · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
sauna
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
3B/2B Fully Furnished in Golf Course Community Mission TX - Check the Full listing at KeyrenterSouthTexas.com for all details. *Other terms fees and conditions may apply.

Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vF2_iqzj6-c

Rent: $1,350
Deposit: $2,000

This is a 3B/2B Single family Home Fully Furnished in a Golf Course Community. Enjoy this quiet neighborhood and comfort. Tile floors, upgraded appliances, ample closet space, Dual shower heads in the shower, washer/dryer, Large back patio completely screened in with sauna/Jacuzzi, includes yard care! Sheets, blankets, everything you will need just bring your clothes and your move in is complete! Be sure to check out the video walk through tour and schedule a showing in person!

TYPE: Single Family Home
YEAR BUILT: 2001
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.0
SQ FT: 1,875

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).
Be sure to check out our Walk Through Tour:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vF2_iqzj6-c

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website
http://www.keyrentersouthtexas.com/search-rentals/
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

PET RULE: Pets allowed with interview at this property (2 max) weight and breed restrictions

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with manager for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs Ferrets Exotic Animals Birds German Shepherd Doberman Chow Rottweiler Akita American Staffordshire Terrier Pit Bull Presa Canario Great Dane Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 3 minimum/18 months max
Leases 6 months or less rental price increases to $1850 monthly

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable
* No pet deposit required! Pet application is $125 (if applicable)
* $20 pet rent per pet (if applicable)
* $6 Leasing and Portal fees
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant responsible for utilities.

(RLNE3977677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

