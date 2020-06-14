713 Lake View Dr

Amenities
3B/2B Fully Furnished in Golf Course Community Mission TX - Check the Full listing at KeyrenterSouthTexas.com for all details. *Other terms fees and conditions may apply.
Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vF2_iqzj6-c
Rent: $1,350
Deposit: $2,000
This is a 3B/2B Single family Home Fully Furnished in a Golf Course Community. Enjoy this quiet neighborhood and comfort. Tile floors, upgraded appliances, ample closet space, Dual shower heads in the shower, washer/dryer, Large back patio completely screened in with sauna/Jacuzzi, includes yard care! Sheets, blankets, everything you will need just bring your clothes and your move in is complete! Be sure to check out the video walk through tour and schedule a showing in person!
TYPE: Single Family Home
YEAR BUILT: 2001
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.0
SQ FT: 1,875
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).
Be sure to check out our Walk Through Tour:
HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website
http://www.keyrentersouthtexas.com/search-rentals/
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
PET RULE: Pets allowed with interview at this property (2 max) weight and breed restrictions
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with manager for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs Ferrets Exotic Animals Birds German Shepherd Doberman Chow Rottweiler Akita American Staffordshire Terrier Pit Bull Presa Canario Great Dane Wolf Hybrid
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE LENGTH: 3 minimum/18 months max
Leases 6 months or less rental price increases to $1850 monthly
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable
* No pet deposit required! Pet application is $125 (if applicable)
* $20 pet rent per pet (if applicable)
* $6 Leasing and Portal fees
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant responsible for utilities.
(RLNE3977677)