713 Lake View Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated sauna furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna

3B/2B Fully Furnished in Golf Course Community Mission TX - Check the Full listing at KeyrenterSouthTexas.com for all details. *Other terms fees and conditions may apply.



Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vF2_iqzj6-c



Rent: $1,350

Deposit: $2,000



This is a 3B/2B Single family Home Fully Furnished in a Golf Course Community. Enjoy this quiet neighborhood and comfort. Tile floors, upgraded appliances, ample closet space, Dual shower heads in the shower, washer/dryer, Large back patio completely screened in with sauna/Jacuzzi, includes yard care! Sheets, blankets, everything you will need just bring your clothes and your move in is complete! Be sure to check out the video walk through tour and schedule a showing in person!



TYPE: Single Family Home

YEAR BUILT: 2001

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.0

SQ FT: 1,875



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

Be sure to check out our Walk Through Tour:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vF2_iqzj6-c



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website

http://www.keyrentersouthtexas.com/search-rentals/

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



PET RULE: Pets allowed with interview at this property (2 max) weight and breed restrictions



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with manager for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs Ferrets Exotic Animals Birds German Shepherd Doberman Chow Rottweiler Akita American Staffordshire Terrier Pit Bull Presa Canario Great Dane Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 3 minimum/18 months max

Leases 6 months or less rental price increases to $1850 monthly



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable

* No pet deposit required! Pet application is $125 (if applicable)

* $20 pet rent per pet (if applicable)

* $6 Leasing and Portal fees

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant responsible for utilities.



(RLNE3977677)