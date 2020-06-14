/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:02 PM
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mission, TX
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Mission
17 Units Available
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
826 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Mission
8 Units Available
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
683 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mission
2 Units Available
2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10
2010 Miroslava Avenue, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$530
MOVE IN TODAY!! Located on Mile 2 and almost at the corner of Hill Crest Dr., these apartments are close to a wide variety of stores and restaurants off of Pecan (Griffin Parkway), Conway and La Homa. Possibly zoned for Lloyd M.
Results within 5 miles of Mission
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
27 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
771 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3413 N Mc Coll Rd
3413 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
Contact info: Samuel | La Tierra Santa | 956-438-3763 $150 off first month La Tierra Santa Apartments 3413 N Mccoll Rd, Mcallen, TX 78501 $595/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1991 Sq Footage: 650 sqft.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
814 South 17 1/2 Street
814 S 17th 1/2 St, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 814 South 17 1/2 Street in McAllen. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Mission
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Chaparral Village
52 Units Available
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
722 sqft
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1206 Upas Drive - 4
1206 Upas Dr, Hidalgo County, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
715 sqft
Located in a gated subdivision. Open concept modern design with apartment with details. Warm and inviting colors with porcelain flooring. Appliances include Double-Door Refrigerator, Stove/Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, and Dryer.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
911 South Closner Boulevard - 8
911 South Closner Boulevard, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$535
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 911 South Closner Boulevard - 8 in Edinburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Mission 1 BedroomsMission 2 BedroomsMission 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMission 3 BedroomsMission Apartments with Balcony
Mission Apartments with GarageMission Apartments with GymMission Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMission Apartments with Parking