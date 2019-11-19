3401 San Diego

Amenities

Charming Spanish Transitional Custom home in Sharyland Plantations gated exclusive community of San Marino. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 3482 sq. ft, hardwood floors, gorgeous modern finishes throughout. Grand Entry, invite you into this elegant family home filled with natural light and large windows to view the garden and outdoor kitchen. Split Floor Plan, that features a gourmet eat-in kitchen with high end appliances, double ovens, and butler's panty. High ceilings, plantation shutters, and custom blinds throughout the home. Floor to Ceiling Cantera fireplace in family room. Spacious Master bedroom with wood beams in ceiling. Luxurious master bathroom has a soaking tub, double sinks with large walk-in closet. Tankless Water heater and water softner system, and sprinkler system. Huge Laundry room with lots of cabinets. 2 Car garage with lots of storage and tile flooring- rear access, Pictures don't show you how beautiful this home is inside. FOR SALE OR LEASE-Call to view today!