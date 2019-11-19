All apartments in Mission
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:38 AM

3401 San Diego

3401 San Diego · (720) 840-1013
Location

3401 San Diego, Mission, TX 78572
Mission

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3482 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Spanish Transitional Custom home in Sharyland Plantations gated exclusive community of San Marino. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 3482 sq. ft, hardwood floors, gorgeous modern finishes throughout. Grand Entry, invite you into this elegant family home filled with natural light and large windows to view the garden and outdoor kitchen. Split Floor Plan, that features a gourmet eat-in kitchen with high end appliances, double ovens, and butler's panty. High ceilings, plantation shutters, and custom blinds throughout the home. Floor to Ceiling Cantera fireplace in family room. Spacious Master bedroom with wood beams in ceiling. Luxurious master bathroom has a soaking tub, double sinks with large walk-in closet. Tankless Water heater and water softner system, and sprinkler system. Huge Laundry room with lots of cabinets. 2 Car garage with lots of storage and tile flooring- rear access, Pictures don't show you how beautiful this home is inside. FOR SALE OR LEASE-Call to view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 San Diego have any available units?
3401 San Diego has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3401 San Diego have?
Some of 3401 San Diego's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 San Diego currently offering any rent specials?
3401 San Diego isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 San Diego pet-friendly?
No, 3401 San Diego is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission.
Does 3401 San Diego offer parking?
Yes, 3401 San Diego does offer parking.
Does 3401 San Diego have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 San Diego does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 San Diego have a pool?
No, 3401 San Diego does not have a pool.
Does 3401 San Diego have accessible units?
No, 3401 San Diego does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 San Diego have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 San Diego does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3401 San Diego have units with air conditioning?
No, 3401 San Diego does not have units with air conditioning.
