2602 Santa Esperanza Street

Your new home awaits you in this luxe gated community sitting on ¾ of an acre overlooking the tranquil fountain lake. As you enter the grand double glass doors notice the spacious open concept floor plan with its high decorative ceilings, perfect for entertaining guests! Home features 2 living rooms & niches for displaying art. As you make yourself towards your kitchen take note of the 6 gas burner stove, double oven, crown molding in the custom cabinets with built-in wine rack, & kitchen island with enough space for 6 stools. The master en suite has double vanities, Jacuzzi tub, stand-alone shower, & private commode. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. There is an extra room making it great for a home office, creative studio, or playroom. The backyard is grand with mature citrus trees, another ideal place for get-togethers! Home is located in Sharyland ISD & offers many community amenities. Make it yours TODAY! (Home is also available for Sale.)