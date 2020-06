Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated, spacious, and clean home directly across the street from Bannworth Park! You'll love the home's location in a quiet, established neighborhood and in SHARYLAND ISD. Comfortable 3 bed, 2 bath home features a gorgeous remodeled kitchen, new granite countertops and appliances. Huge backyard, fully fenced, irregular lot with covered patio. Schedule an appointment to view this wonderful property today. **Possible Owner Finance with 20% Down, $152,000**