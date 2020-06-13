Apartment List
47 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in McAllen, TX

Finding an apartment in McAllen that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
27 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave, McAllen, TX
Studio
$730
886 sqft
Come home to comfortable, carefree living at Hearthstone Apartments located in beautiful McAllen, TX. Open floor plans coupled with beautiful features define the unique lifestyle only found at our community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1422 West Gardenia Avenue
1422 Gardenia Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1556 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained - 3 Bedroom + Study/Office/ 2 bath home with huge backyard. Ceramic tile floors throughout home. Nice large bedrooms and living area. Huge backyard. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance and mowing twice a month.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2029 S. 40th St
2029 South 40th Street, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2110 sqft
4Bed/3Bath now Available in Mcallen TX! ( Ware rd just south of Expresway 83) - Rent: $2000.00 Deposit: $2000.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2920 N 51st st
2920 North 51st Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1572 sqft
2920 N 51st st Available 07/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Mcallen TX Now Available! - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clocktower Village
1 Unit Available
2501 N I St
2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
1095 sqft
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!! 2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501 Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1806 Rice Ave
1806 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
1806 Rice Ave Available 07/01/20 3Bed/2Bath in Upscale neighborhood ( 23rd & Freddy Gonzalez ) - Rent: $1,6500.0 Deposit: $1,650.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.be/xmcU98nrXmw Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Mcallen Texas.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterwalk
1 Unit Available
116 E Shasta Ave
116 East Shasta Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Great house for rent, include community pool, tennis court, 2 bed, 2 bath , beautiful neighborhood (water walk) near to nolana ave. (RLNE3549648)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Paseo del Sol Apartments
2501 Hibiscus Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This spacious garden apartment features an open floor plan with combination Living/dining/ kitchen. The Apartment building is quite and peaceful with Beautiful and colorful Landscaping. Two picnic areas with grills.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Tierra Del Sol
1 Unit Available
2516 Flamingo Cir
2516 Flamingo Circle, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
808 S 5th Street
808 South 5th Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
Spacious townhouse in the Beautiful Villas Del Tesoro gated community. This home Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, access to the community pool, gym, and green areas. Landscape included on the rent.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2504 Fairmont Avenue
2504 Fairmont Avenue, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2939 sqft
Spacious, attractive 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in North McAllen. Property offers two living and two dinning room spaces, plus additional bonus room, which can serve as an office.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3413 N Mc Coll Rd
3413 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
Contact info: Samuel | La Tierra Santa | 956-438-3763 $150 off first month La Tierra Santa Apartments 3413 N Mccoll Rd, Mcallen, TX 78501 $595/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1991 Sq Footage: 650 sqft.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2016 Queens Ave
2016 Queens Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
2016 Queens Ave Available 07/01/20 2Bed/2Bath w Office, Upscale Community ( Trenton & 23rd ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/IJUMQ0tO0jQ Rent: $1500.00 Deposit: $1500.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1016 Laurel Ave
1016 Laurel Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1124 sqft
2Bed/1Bath w/office in Central Mcallen ( Laurel and 10th ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/LhfxylkusZU Rent: $1250.00 Deposit: $1250.
Results within 1 mile of McAllen
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Mission
17 Units Available
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1359 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
9 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Mission
8 Units Available
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Mission
7 Units Available
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St, Mission, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
The Reserve at Cimarron offers a premier address for the best luxury apartments in Mission, TX. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans have been specially designed to provide you with the maximum amount of space and comfort.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4307 W La Guardia Ln
4307 Guardia Avenue, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
918 sqft
SUMMER IS NEAR SPECIAL! MOVE IN NOW GET 1 WEEK FREE!! ONLY 1 LEFT Call us during regular business hours easy to see! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for a low rent and deposit. Washer, dryer, fridge and stove included in the unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
604 S Logan Dr
604 Logan Drive, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT! - Property Id: 156677 These 2 bedroom, 2 baths is located off of 10th St. and Sprague, centralized between north McAllen and Edinburg.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1406 W Fig Ave
1406 West Fig Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY $700!!! - Property Id: 217059 Private patios for each, covered assigned parking in most buildings, spacious bedrooms and most with walking closets and linens closets, plenty of storage behind the stairs, very well kept
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in McAllen, TX

Finding an apartment in McAllen that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

