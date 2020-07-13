Apartment List
TX
/
mcallen
/
apartments with parking
60 Apartments for rent in McAllen, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some McAllen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
26 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
25 Units Available
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave, McAllen, TX
Studio
$730
886 sqft
Come home to comfortable, carefree living at Hearthstone Apartments located in beautiful McAllen, TX. Open floor plans coupled with beautiful features define the unique lifestyle only found at our community.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa
3617 N 32nd Street
3617 North 32nd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1536 sqft
Home for Rent in McAllen! The home is 3/2/2+2cp. Corner lot with rear garage and 2 carport on the back. Nice neighborhood. Big master bath area with Jacuzzi, granite countertops, and high ceilings.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4024 Dunlin Avenue
4024 Dunlin Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1579 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION, This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home sits on a corner lot with side, 2 garage entry. Split concept home with master bedroom away from the kids. Master bathroom features double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closets.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Country Club Terrace
2301 SW Greenbriar Square
2301 SW Greenbriar Sq, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3998 sqft
Gated community. Elegant and very spacious! This house incluces: 4 bedrooms + maids, 5.5 baths, 3 car garage, swimming pool, 2 living rooms and 2 dining areas. Master bedroom includes 2 bathrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2016 S 5th Street
2016 South 5th Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1287 sqft
AMAZING OPEN FLOOR CONCEPT REMODELED TOWN HOME, WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM AND 2 CAR GARAGE. UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM CAN BE USED AS OFFICE/TV ROOM READY TO APPLY? MADIAMLP1.MANAGEBUILDING.COM

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Paseo del Sol Apartments
2501 Hibiscus Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This spacious garden apartment features an open floor plan with combination Living/dining/ kitchen. The Apartment building is quite and peaceful with Beautiful and colorful Landscaping. Two picnic areas with grills.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Del Sol
2516 Flamingo Cir
2516 Flamingo Circle, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tierra Del Sol
2516 Flamingo Ct
2516 Flamingo Cir, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN TODAY WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! - Property Id: 129803 2516 Flamingo Cir, McAllen, TX 78504 Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
701 Mynah Ave
701 Mynah Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$790
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT!!!! - Property Id: 301173 Zoned for Gonzalez Elementary, conveniently located near HEB on Trenton Rd.and minutes away from many north McAllen shopping centers.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clocktower Village
2501 N I St
2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!! 2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501 Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 W Fern Ave Apt 19
600 Fern Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
MOVE IN 2 WEEKS FREE!! Call our office for more info!!!!! 956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506 TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023 Beautiful, Clean 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium Fully Furnished 600 Fern is a beautiful private community with landscape and

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
809 S 5th St, McAllen, TX 78501-2728 - 1
809 South 5th Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Available for lease! Impeccable townhouse nestled in the lush gated community of Villas del Tesoro. This is a two-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit, 2 car garage parking. Lots of natural light peeks through the multiple windows in the 20 foot ceilings.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4924 North E Street
4924 North E Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1774 sqft
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2-car garage, 2 baths, and completely furnished near (walking distance) the renowned Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in the McAllen-Edinburg area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
801 East Fern Avenue - 1
801 East Fern Avenue, McAllen, TX
Studio
$515
1300 sqft
EBC At The Districts professional business suites ranging in size from 115 to 1,000 sq. ft. Amenities include wi-fi, mailroom, conference rooms, restrooms throughout, ample parking and electronic access.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4012 Tyler Avenue
4012 Tyler Avenue, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2043 sqft
Available to view 7/15 Amazing location and home! Close to Ware RD shopping area, this 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home is luxurious and spacious. With 2043 living SF on a .

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62
1401 Dove Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
796 sqft
Welcome to north McAllen, the flourishing side of our city. We welcome you to visit our newly remodeled apartments. We are under new ownership and management. Surrounded by important streets such as 10th St, Dove Avenue, Bicentennial/2nd St.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
404 Marigold Avenue
404 Marigold Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1411 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED BRICK HOME IN A QUIET DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD. ENJOY THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE LINED WITH LARGE TREES AND A STONE WALKWAY. CLOSE TO JACKSON SCHOOL, MOVIE THEATER, AND RESTAURANTS. GREAT LOCATION! CALL 956-212-6412

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Ridge Park
216 East Xenops Avenue
216 East Xenops Avenue, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Spacious beauty nestled in coveted Northridge Park in north Mcallen. Beautifully landscaped 4bd/2bth/2car garage brick veener home with sparkling pool.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
7021 North 3rd Street
7021 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER UNITS INCLUDED, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. PRIVATELY GATED AND NEXT TO RUNNING TRAILS ON 2ND STREET, MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAY, DINING, ETC.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
7029 North 3rd Street
7029 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER UNITS INCLUDED, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. PRIVATELY GATED AND NEXT TO RUNNING TRAILS ON 2ND STREET, MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAY, DINING, ETC.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
15 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
15 Units Available
Mission
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
McAllen is located in the deep, deep south. It is a border town that has its own culture. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in McAllen, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some McAllen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

