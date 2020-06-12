Apartment List
/
TX
/
mcallen
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

94 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in McAllen, TX

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Chateau Heights
1 Unit Available
3100 S 2nd Street
3100 South Colonel Rowe Boulevard, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a spacious 2 story 4 bedroom 4 bath home to lease? This home has great amenities including a pool and tennis privileges . A perfect home that offers plenty of space to entertain and enjoy family time by the pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Ponderosa
1 Unit Available
3401 W Gardenia Avenue
3401 Gardenia Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1752 sqft
Well maintained home located near shopping, food, and McAllen Public Library. The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an office. Nice corner lot with sizable back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4217 Colbath Avenue
4217 Colbath Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 sqft
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is MOVE IN READY! Open Kitchen to Dining Area and Living Room plus a large balcony patio for viewing the sunsets and enjoying the breeze.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
808 S 5th Street
808 South 5th Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
Spacious townhouse in the Beautiful Villas Del Tesoro gated community. This home Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, access to the community pool, gym, and green areas. Landscape included on the rent.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4121 Nightshade Avenue
4121 Nightshade Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2300 sqft
Centrally located, close to schools, shopping centers, restaurants and parks in McAllen. This 2 story home has plenty of space for the family. 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6113 N 8th Street
6113 North 8th Street, McAllen, TX
Whether you are starting a family or want to cozy up to a warm home after a long day of work, this is the accommodation you are looking for! The luxurious four-bedroom apartment will snuggle you up throughout the night and the fresh paint and

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Country Club Terrace
1 Unit Available
2301 SW Greenbriar Square
2301 SW Greenbriar Sq, McAllen, TX
Gated community. Elegant and very spacious! This house incluces: 4 bedrooms + maids, 5.5 baths, 3 car garage, swimming pool, 2 living rooms and 2 dining areas. Master bedroom includes 2 bathrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3828 W Daffodil Avenue
3828 Daffodil Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1680 sqft
Luxurious townhouse in West McAllen. Minutes to Rowe H.S. Close to Target,Wal-Mart, and McAllen Public Library. Granite counters in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Porcelain tile downstairs. High Ceilings, Stainless steel appliances

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3005 S K Center Street
3005 S K Center St, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1375 sqft
Beautiful Condo located in South McAllen close to stores/ restaurants and the medical area. This property features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, includes washer, dryer, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Don't miss this opportunity!!!

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4012 Tyler Avenue
4012 Tyler Avenue, McAllen, TX
Amazing location and home! Close to Ware RD shopping area, this 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home is luxurious and spacious. With 2043 living SF on a .

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2005 Rice Avenue
2005 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX
Beautiful home in north mcallen, 4 bedroom home and 2 bath home, call your listing agent to show you the house.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North Ridge Park
1 Unit Available
6904 N Peking Street
6904 North Peking Street, McAllen, TX
Beautiful large home in North McAllen, Gonzalez Elementary. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 living areas and 2 dining ares. Also has a very large backyard with a era entry garage. Call now for an appointment.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3619 N 41st Lane
3619 North 41st Lane, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1264 sqft
Three Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Tile Floors in Living Areas and Wood Laminate in Bedrooms. Blinds Throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Gardenia Terrace - Arther Terrace
1 Unit Available
3113 Goldcrest Avenue
3113 Goldcrest Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1516 sqft
Well maintained home with all tile floors; large living areas with beamed ceiling and fan; master has his/hers closets; kitchen appliances include stove, dishwasher, refrigerator; washer/dryer in garage; fruit trees in back yard; sprinkler system;

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3916 Daffodil Ave
3916 Daffodil Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1687 sqft
TownHouse For Rent - Property Id: 266504 Perfect location in McAllen 3bedrooms and 21/2 full bathroom upstairs and Tile floors (no carpet), neutral colors and very clean unit ready to move in.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6705 N 5th St
6705 North 5th Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 290601 Come see this excellent townhouse in a very desirable area in north McAllen.Ceiling fans, modern bathrooms, and amazing fixtures with LED lights are just a few features on this amazing home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Los Amigos
1 Unit Available
1021 E La Cantera Ave 3
1021 E La Cantera Ave, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
MOVE INTO THIS LUXURY TOWN-HOME TODAY!!! - Property Id: 203707 Move into this luxurious townhouse today!! With 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1422 West Gardenia Avenue
1422 Gardenia Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1556 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained - 3 Bedroom + Study/Office/ 2 bath home with huge backyard. Ceramic tile floors throughout home. Nice large bedrooms and living area. Huge backyard. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance and mowing twice a month.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1806 Rice Ave
1806 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
1806 Rice Ave Available 07/01/20 3Bed/2Bath in Upscale neighborhood ( 23rd & Freddy Gonzalez ) - Rent: $1,6500.0 Deposit: $1,650.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.be/xmcU98nrXmw Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Mcallen Texas.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2029 S. 40th St
2029 South 40th Street, McAllen, TX
4Bed/3Bath now Available in Mcallen TX! ( Ware rd just south of Expresway 83) - Rent: $2000.00 Deposit: $2000.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2920 N 51st st
2920 North 51st Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1572 sqft
2920 N 51st st Available 07/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Mcallen TX Now Available! - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
2504 Fairmont Avenue
2504 Fairmont Avenue, McAllen, TX
Spacious, attractive 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in North McAllen. Property offers two living and two dinning room spaces, plus additional bonus room, which can serve as an office.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
4509 Ensenada Ave
4509 Ensenada Ave, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your dream new home is ready for you! Luxury designed contemporary with a lot of upgrades home in the city of McAllen. Kitchen chef's dream with a huge kitchen island, nice backsplash plenty of white cabinets, and very spacious walk-in pantry.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
7015 North 3rd Street
7015 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1834 sqft
SOPHISTICATED LUXURY LIVING IN PRIVATELY GATED TOWNHOME. BEAUTIFUL CONTRAST COLOR SCHEMES WITH TILE THROUGHOUT. UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS AND BONUS ROOM PERFECT FOR OFFICE/ENTERTAINMENT AREA. GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN.

June 2020 McAllen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 McAllen Rent Report. McAllen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the McAllen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 McAllen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 McAllen Rent Report. McAllen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the McAllen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

McAllen rent trends were flat over the past month

McAllen rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in McAllen stand at $619 for a one-bedroom apartment and $804 for a two-bedroom. McAllen's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of McAllen, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    McAllen rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in McAllen, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. McAllen is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • McAllen's median two-bedroom rent of $804 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in McAllen.
    • While McAllen's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in McAllen than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in McAllen.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    McAllen 1 BedroomsMcAllen 2 BedroomsMcAllen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcAllen 3 BedroomsMcAllen Apartments with Balcony
    McAllen Apartments with GarageMcAllen Apartments with GymMcAllen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcAllen Apartments with Parking
    McAllen Apartments with PoolMcAllen Apartments with Washer-DryerMcAllen Dog Friendly ApartmentsMcAllen Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Brownsville, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TX
    Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
    Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Texas Southmost College