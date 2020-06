Amenities

This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is MOVE IN READY! Open Kitchen to Dining Area and Living Room plus a large balcony patio for viewing the sunsets and enjoying the breeze. The Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances plus a work station/seating area for additional seating. This condo has plenty of natural light. High ceilings and modern. The lighting gives it the feeling of lots of room!Bedrooms are a great size with a shared bath. The Master Bedroom has a huge walk in closet, double above bowl vanities and shower tub combo. Porcelain tile throughout and well maintained. This is the perfect space to call home and enjoy all the amenities of a gated community! Some of the extras include a swimming pool, work out facility and party room! Stop by today!