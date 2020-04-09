All apartments in McAllen
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2920 N 51st st

2920 North 51st Street · (956) 257-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2920 North 51st Street, McAllen, TX 78501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2920 N 51st st · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1572 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
concierge
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
bbq/grill
2920 N 51st st Available 07/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Mcallen TX Now Available! - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sh0KUcHKcKI

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome for rent in South Texas features Large Tile flooring throughout entire Property, a large living area that flows onto an open plan dining/kitchen area which incidentally features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances set against beautiful wood cabinets with upper and lower lighting. The living area also has access to a very private walled in yard and a patio that's perfect for BBQs. Amply-sized bedrooms that all have built-in closets, large windows and very high vaulted ceilings with additional lighting. Call us now if you feel that our South Texas homes for rent are exactly what you want and hurry, because they never stay available for long!)

Rent: $1500.00
Deposit: $1500.00

TYPE: Townhouse
YEAR BUILT: 2014
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
SQ FT: 1572

PET RULE: Up to 2 animals allowed
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE LENGTH: 12 minimum/24 months max

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with manager for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs Ferrets Exotic Animals Birds German Shepherd Doberman Chow Rottweiler Akita American Staffordshire Terrier Pit Bull Presa Canario Great Dane Wolf Hybrid

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900.
Be sure to check out our Walk Through Tour:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sh0KUcHKcKI

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website
http://www.keyrentersouthtexas.com/search-rentals/
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* 50.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older.
* Deposit: 100% refundable
* 250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)
* 20 pet rent per pet (if applicable)
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant responsible for utilities.

ADDITIONAL SERVICES FREE OF CHARGE TO TENANT
* Complimentary pest control prior to move in
* Complimentary yardcare service prior to move in
* Complimentary inspection prior to move in to ensure property has new filters, batteries in smoke detectors, light bulbs, etc.
* Complimentary concierge service for utility setup which we get lots of great feed back from our previous tenants on.
Experience the difference with attention to detail in one of our Properties!

(RLNE4921309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

