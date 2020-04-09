Amenities

2920 N 51st st Available 07/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Mcallen TX Now Available! - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sh0KUcHKcKI



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome for rent in South Texas features Large Tile flooring throughout entire Property, a large living area that flows onto an open plan dining/kitchen area which incidentally features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances set against beautiful wood cabinets with upper and lower lighting. The living area also has access to a very private walled in yard and a patio that's perfect for BBQs. Amply-sized bedrooms that all have built-in closets, large windows and very high vaulted ceilings with additional lighting. Call us now if you feel that our South Texas homes for rent are exactly what you want and hurry, because they never stay available for long!)



Rent: $1500.00

Deposit: $1500.00



TYPE: Townhouse

YEAR BUILT: 2014

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

SQ FT: 1572



PET RULE: Up to 2 animals allowed

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12 minimum/24 months max



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with manager for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs Ferrets Exotic Animals Birds German Shepherd Doberman Chow Rottweiler Akita American Staffordshire Terrier Pit Bull Presa Canario Great Dane Wolf Hybrid



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900.

Be sure to check out our Walk Through Tour:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sh0KUcHKcKI



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website

http://www.keyrentersouthtexas.com/search-rentals/

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* 50.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older.

* Deposit: 100% refundable

* 250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

* 20 pet rent per pet (if applicable)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant responsible for utilities.



ADDITIONAL SERVICES FREE OF CHARGE TO TENANT

* Complimentary pest control prior to move in

* Complimentary yardcare service prior to move in

* Complimentary inspection prior to move in to ensure property has new filters, batteries in smoke detectors, light bulbs, etc.

* Complimentary concierge service for utility setup which we get lots of great feed back from our previous tenants on.

Experience the difference with attention to detail in one of our Properties!



